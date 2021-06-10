Staggering cost of supporting Jarryd Hayne

Rugby league player Krisnan Inu has been hit with a hefty sanction for his controversial social media post supporting disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne.

Inu, who played with Hayne at the Parramatta Eels, has been suspended for two months by his current club, the Super League’s Salford Red Devils, and has been fined four weeks’ wages.

In addition, Salford has ordered Inu to undergo a mandatory education program, covering “Comms, social media protocol and wider community and social issues to better prepare players with social engagement”.

After Hayne was jailed for sexual assault on May 6, Inu took to social media to both support Hayne and address his victim.

“Don’t think justice was served to its proper intent,” Inu wrote in an Instagram story.

“To the so-called victim. Hope you actually get the help you need, because the things that was said about my boy, wasn’t what he’s about. Never has, never will be.

“I’m praying for you my Uso. Keep your faith strong like it has been, and let your loved ones come together to help look after your family. Love you Bula.

“And to his loving family, if there’s anything youse need, I got youse.”

In a statement released by Salford on June 10 (AEST), Inu apologised for his post.

“I deeply apologise for the comments made in my social media postings on May 6,” he said.

“By the inappropriate use of language, my remarks were open to misinterpretation and have caused offence and disrepute to my club Salford Red Devils and the RFL.

“Along with the Club, I will not condone any violence against another person and truly believe that any such victim should receive appropriate support.”

“Salford Red Devils would finally like to reiterate our clear and unambiguous stance that any form of violence against anybody, together with victim shaming, inadvertently or otherwise, is wholly unacceptable,” a representative for the club added.

Separately, the Rugby Football League (RFL), the governing body for rugby league in England, found Inu guilty of breaching three sections of its social media policy.

The RFL has the option to impose further sanctions on Inu should similar instances continue to occur.

Inu’s sanction comes after another of Hayne’s former teammates, Tony Williams, had his contract with NARL side New York Freedom terminated over a similar post.

“Before I let this be just want to congratulate the victim and the so called justice system you’ve sent an innocent brotherly to jail away from he’s kids you bunch of flops … that’s all respectfully,” Williams wrote on Instagram last month.

His contract with the Freedom in the newly formed North American Rugby League was torn up the day after Williams made his post.

“New York Freedom condemns Tony’s comments,” a spokesperson for the club said at the time.

“His opinions are not the opinions of New York Freedom or any party involved with the club.”

Originally published as Staggering cost of supporting Jarryd Hayne