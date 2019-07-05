Menu
Crime

Stake out of caravan park leads to another crime find

Kerri-Anne Mesner
5th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
POLICE were targeting a Rockhampton caravan park for drug sale activity when they watched a car park at the service station across the road and decided to search it.

It was this search that led to Michael Dougan , 43, pleading guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police were watching Discovery Park on Yaamba Rd for drug activity when they witnessed a car with four people in it park at the service station across the road and two got out and walked into Discovery Park. He said two males remained with the car.

Mr Platt said police decided to search the vehicle and occupants which led to the discovery of a knife with a 25cm long blade on the floor belonging to Dougan.

Dougan was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

