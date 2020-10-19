Stakes high as leaders go head to head in People’s Forum

Sky News Australia and this website to host Queensland Election Leaders Debate at the People’s Forum

Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will go head to head at the People's Forum next week.

The pair will take questions from undecided voters during the one-hour forum, hosted by Sky News Chief News Anchor Kieran Gilbert on October 28 - just three days out from Election Day.

The Courier-Mail editor Chris Jones said election campaigns were "usually a series of stage-managed picture opportunities where the 'real people' have been vetted by party advancers".

"This will be the first time the leaders won't have had the chance to see who's coming - and so the People's Forum will be the most authentic event of this campaign, with real undecided voters having the chance to ask their own questions of the two women vying to lead our amazing state," he said.

Deb Frecklington and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will face voters in the People’s Forum. Picture: Adam Head

Paul Whittaker, Sky News Australia Chief Executive Officer said: "The stakes are high for the upcoming Queensland Election, with the winner securing the state's first fixed four-year term. The People's Forum is the only opportunity for Queenslanders to see the leaders go head-to-head and answer questions from undecided voters about their vision for the Sunshine State's future."

Mr Gilbert said the People's Forum was the best approach for a debate, because the two leaders would come face-to-face with real voters.

"Sky News has established this forum as a key element of both state and federal election campaigns and a crucial chance for leaders to make their final pitch to voters," he said.

On the day, from 3pm join political reporter Tom Connell for pre-forum analysis as he anchors Afternoon Agenda with Mr Gilbert live from the forum venue.

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms Frecklington will face the group of undecided voters live for questioning from 4pm.

The result of the votes and who won the debate will be announced when Mr Gilbert joins Peta Credlin during Credlin at 5pm.

Sky News and The Courier-Mail will host the People’s Forum on Wednesday 28 October in Brisbane with Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington taking questions from undecided voters three days out from the Queensland Election.

On Saturday October 31, as Queenslanders head to the polls, Sky News and this website will deliver comprehensive coverage and analysis of the election.

From 5pm, Sky News will feature experts including Political Editor Andrew Clennell, Deputy Nationals Leader and QLD Nationals MP, David Littleproud, Shadow Northern Australia Minister and former QLD Labor MP, Murray Watt, Former LNP QLD Premier, Campbell Newman, One Nation Leader, Pauline Hanson, LNP Senator for QLD, James McGrath and Former QLD Labor MP & Speaker John Mickel.

Sky News anchors Paul Murray, Alan Jones, Laura Jayes, Graham Richardson and Peter Gleeson will also provide insights and analysis on the night.