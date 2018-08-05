Stall holders just can't get enough of the Rocky Swap

WELL ATTENDED: Thousands poured through the gates for the annual Rocky Swap to secure a bargain.

WELL ATTENDED: Thousands poured through the gates for the annual Rocky Swap to secure a bargain. Leighton Smith

HOSTING a stall at the Rocky Swap meet is an absolute certainty every year on John Jansen and Trevor Donovan's calenders.

As two avid collectors, these men live for days like this where thousands of people visit theirs and hundreds of other stalls in the Rockhampton Showgrounds, happy to part with pieces from their prized collections.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Hailing from the Sunshine Coast, Mr Jansen ,72, and his wife run Suncoast Collectables and annually travel the swap meet circuit around Queensland.

This was their estimated 15th year to grace the Rockhampton and once again they had received a positive response for their coins, military antiques and medals, pocket knives, silver ware and an assortment of other items.

STALL HOLDER: John Jansen loves travelling from the Sunshine Coast to run his collectables stall. Leighton Smith

"We do the Toowoomba swap, Gympie swap, arms fares because I sell a lot of militaria and we do a number of antique fares,” Mr Jansen said

"There's been more sales than usual but I don't think there's been more people [than usual].

"They've been receptive to what I sell and I keep it at a reasonable price.”

Mr Jansen said he'd gotten the collecting bug since he was 12 and defiantly stated he wouldn't stop doing it until he dropped.

READ: Thousands converge on Rocky Swap today to snap up a bargain

John Jansen's military collectables. Leighton Smith

"[I enjoy] bartering, talking to all these people and finding bargains,” he said.

"It's not a business, it's fun, it's a hobby gone crazy.”

As he's gets older, Mr Jansen said that he's finding it easier to part with prized pieces of his collection to pay for his retirement plans.

"I used to be a bit of a collector and now I'm getting rid of the collection, they say you can't take it with you,” he said.

As a Rockhampton local, Mr Donovan, 69, is fixture of the local markets, plying his trade in collectors coins and currency in the Kern Arcade markets fortnightly.

A polished salesman, he described the day as excellent and he "didn't speak to any smart arses what so ever”, he "marked a lot his prices down and didn't let too many people walk away.”

STALL HOLDER: Local Trevor Donovan absolutely loves getting out to the Rocky Swap to inspire the next generation of coin collectors. Leighton Smith

"My wife and I started this off as a hobby 25 years ago and it's just progressed from there,” Mr Donovan said.

"We come to Rocky Swap without fail every year, it's our main income for the year, we're on aged pension.

"We used to travel around to other swaps and markets but but due to ill health, we've slowed down considerably.”

Mr Donovan said they would like to wind down, look for a buyer to divest their collection or give the game way to some travelling but he was concerned.

Trevor Donovan's coin collection. Leighton Smith

The hobby of currency collecting is dying out and he does his best to foster an interest in the youngest generation by giving away the occasional coin or note, hoping it wound kindle a life long passion for collecting.

Although we are unable to confirm the official attendance for the Rocky Swap, Mr Donovan suspected that numbers were down on previous years when he could remember aisles clogged with bargain hunters standing shoulder to shoulder.