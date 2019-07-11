Stallholders start mad preparations for Rocky River Festival

THOUGHTFUL GIFTS: Elizabeth Gross, of Lillybets Papers, with a collection of her handmade cards and goods she will have for sale at Rockhampton River Festival.

THOUGHTFUL GIFTS: Elizabeth Gross, of Lillybets Papers, with a collection of her handmade cards and goods she will have for sale at Rockhampton River Festival. Jann Houley

WORKING as a nurse and clinical coder in her full-time job, Elizabeth Gross likes to spend her spare time making cards.

Always a creative person, Mrs Gross, of The Range, had been making cards for a long time but got more involved six years ago after she found some products she loved.

She quickly realised she was making more cards than she could use so she started selling them at the markets under her business, Lillybet's Papers.

This grew into classes, which became popular, and she now hosts monthly classes and private groups.

"They are hugely popular and if I could find more time I would run more classes but my time is stretched,” she said.

At the moment Mrs Gross is madly getting ready for Rockhampton River Festival, which starts this Friday. She is slightly nervous she won't have enough stock but is looking forward to it.

Mrs Gross held a stall last year and had wonderful success.

"It was fantastic - I loved the atmosphere, celebrating the river - I had a great three days,” she said.

"People found me who didn't know I existed and I had a great time chatting to people.

"I didn't want to miss out on the opportunity, it's a lot of work and prep but it's a really good thing for Rocky and it's great to be a part of it.”

The gift of a handmade card is unique and special. Her tag line is "don't just post something online, post something pretty”.

"I think in this world of commercialism, something that is handmade is really beautiful,” she said. "There isn't a person in life who doesn't like getting something real in the mailbox. For someone to send you a card, they have thought about you, chosen a card, written in it, gotten a stamp - they have actually gone to a lot of effort.

"I like to think of a card as a paper hug in the mail.”

Before cards, Mrs Gross did patchwork, sewing and embroidery.

"Patchwork with paper is so much faster than working with materials,” she said.

"It occupies my spare time and I am very lucky my husband is supportive and really helpful.”

She does cards of all sorts including special orders.

Just recently she got to make a 100th birthday card and a 70th wedding anniversary, which were quite special.

