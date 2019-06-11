Stalwart shares vision for unique Mount Morgan attraction

MINING HERITAGE: Eloise, Heike, John, Camille and Heike's daughter, Victoria in the foreground. They are pictured at the historic Mount Morgan Mine where equipment can be seen behind. INSET: Mount Morgan's unique Fireclay Caverns.

FORMER tour operator John Steinberger came one step closer to driving tourists back into Mount Morgan's unique Fireclay Caverns last Tuesday.

This came when findings of a risk assessment report were heard during a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting.

The Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc. (MMPAD) president sat proudly on the front verandah of the Mount Morgan Railway Station upon hearing the news.

He'd journeyed a long road with the Queensland Government's Department of Natural Resources and Mines to keep the heritage-listed attraction open to the public.

John wanted to see the Fireclay Caverns opened to the extent of being able to use the $50,000 platform which was built a few years ago.

"You can understand their specifications, rules and regulations for health and safety,” he said.

"I'd like to see some lighting effects in there which doesn't destroy it but promotes it.”

He added both the local and state governments had engaged with Cardno to investigate the extent which the caverns could be used, either partially or re-opened completely.

"I can only emphasise that it's great to see the local government have stepped up, put their hand up and said it must happen,” he said.

"There's talks about roads to access the caverns outside of the present lease which I envisage would be quite a considerable cost, if there's other options you can get back through the mine on a road would be lovely. We'd like to visualise that even if its from the front door initially, and then stage it to the actual stabilisation if that's what's required.”

While he discussed the probability of re-opening the Fireclay Caverns, he expressed his vision to see other heritage locations at the mine site preserved.

"I didn't envisage by the restricted access that I could charge enough money to make my business worthwhile, you've still got a lot of things here in the town but the gem was the mine,” he said.

So it was safe to say Mr Steinberger was enthusiastic to continue to promote the history of Mount Morgan.

"The tour would promote Mount Morgan, its history and heritage, we have a lot to show, the whole town is a living museum,” he said.

"They were leaders in mining operation 120 years ago, throughout the country and world in fine gold extraction.

"The workshops have basically gone now, but we can work with the council, local government to itemise what we can retain... the caverns are a must.”