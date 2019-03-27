Stanage Bay road quality impacts business's bottom line

TOURIST HUB: Stanage Bay Marine and Accomodation owner of Tony Gibson said it was important for the success of his business that Stanage Bay Road was well maintained.

TOURIST HUB: Stanage Bay Marine and Accomodation owner of Tony Gibson said it was important for the success of his business that Stanage Bay Road was well maintained. Contributed

THE quality of Stanage Bay Road is directly proportional to the number of customers who pay a call on Tony Gibson.

For the past 15 years, the owner of Stanage Bay Marine and Accommodation has offered "a little bit of everything” including accommodation, bait and tackle, spare parts, boat storage and advice to fishermen and tourists who venture to the end Stanage Bay road.

Running almost 100km from the Bruce Highway to the coastal township of Stanage, the dirt road is a vital piece of transport infrastructure for residents, graziers, tourists, fishermen and military personnel who train at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Depending on the condition of Stanage Bay road, and what you were towing, Mr Gibson estimated that it would take between one and three hours to travel the length of the road.

He said while the road was maintained on an annual basis, once it suffers damage, word got out quickly and business dropped off.

"For us the road is part of the holiday experience, it's part of the adventure for our holiday makers who come from around the country - especially if you've got a bit of rain and everything looks good with the cattle and wildlife.

"I hate it gets really, really bad, word spreads on the internet nowadays, very quickly.

"So it would be nice if council did have funding to stop the road from getting to a deteriorated level that starts putting people off.”

Other than a couple of corrugations and pot holes, Mr Gibson said Stanage Bay road was currently in good shape but given the gradual deterioration after weather events and military exercises, he'd love to see the road cleaned up twice a year.

"Stanage can't accommodate massive crowds but you still like to see (the visitors) flow through here,” he said.

"If the road gets to the stage where it starts breaking components on your way in, you will certainly will lose visitors.

"No-one wants to tow a $150,000 boat and trailer across the road just to keep breaking things so there is a limit to it, you can't let it get too deteriorated.”

Mr Gibson said the heavy vehicles used in the last major military exercise in July 2017 "knocked the road around very badly” but after winding up, the army were active in repairing the damage.