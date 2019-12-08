Stanage Bay road upgrade

WEAR AND TEAR: Military training exercises at Shoalwater Bay have been attributed to being one of the reasons Stanage Bay road's condition is so bad.

CONCERTED lobbying by Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig resulted in a $21.6 million Federal Government commitment to fund the upgrade of Stanage Bay Road - a vital link to the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

It would include sealing and widening for heavy military traffic to boost safety for major exercises.

ROAD MAP: Stanage Bay Road is almost 100km in length from the coast to the Bruce Highway with travel times depending upon the condition of the dirt road.

“The project establishment and pre-planning is now already underway and it is anticipated that detailed investigations and design is expected to commence in January 2020,” Cr Ludwig said.

“As the commitment for this project was made post the 2019 federal budget being brought down, the exact details in relation to the commencement of construction works will be determined as part of the normal budget review process.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the funding would be available from 2020–21, subject to approval of LSC’s proposal, with construction anticipated to start in mid-2020, weather permitting.

ROAD FUNDS: Agforce Regional Manager Sare Cue (left) and Stanage Bay Grazier Lawson Geddes were pleased to hear Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announce a $21.6 commitment towards upgrading Stanage Bay Road in May.

“LSC is currently preparing a Project Proposal Report (PPR), which provides details such as project scope, costs, benefits and time frames for consideration by the Australian Government,” Ms Landry said.