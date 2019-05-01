Stand up against violence

2019 College Captains Chase Demaine-Beale, Luke Selwood and Joseph O'Brien stand with SBC staff Tracey Deasy, Head of Year 9 and DV fundraising coordinator, Robert Corboy, principal, and Shane Peers, assistant principal are ready to support Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month in May.

ST BRENDAN'S College will make a strong statement against domestic and family violence, holding its third annual Walk Against Domestic Violence along the streets and beach of Yeppoon on Friday as part of its Edmund Rice Feast Day activities.

The 700-plus student and staff contingent will walk together against family and domestic violence as one of the largest collectives of men in Central Queensland as sons, brothers and future husbands and fathers.

This year they have invited the SBC Old Boy and parent community to walk in solidarity with them.

The college is working to ensure the anti-violence message and the importance of service and justice is taken from the school yard, home and into the community.

St Brendan's College principal Robert Corboy encouraged students and families to support this crucial initiative today and in future.

"As part of offering a Catholic education in the tradition of Edmund Rice, during May we are fundraising for the local Rockhampton Women's Shelter to assist women and families in tangible ways, and our Edmund Rice Feast Day activities will focus on what it means to be good young men of faith and justice, with strong messages against domestic and family violence,” Mr Corboy said.

The celebrations will commence with a mass, followed by guest speakers from the Central Queensland Capras; head coach David Faiumu and wellbeing and pathways manager Lionel Harbin who will talk on the work they are doing in this space, before the students, staff and SBC family walk along Main Beach Yeppoon in a strong anti-violence statement.

The SBC community is requesting assistance to reach its $3000 fundraising aim in support of the Rockhampton Women's Shelter at gofundme.com /sbcwalkagainst domesticviolence.

The college acknowledges the generous support of the Queensland Government, Livingstone Shire Council and the St Brendan's College P&F to support the Walk Against Domestic Violence.

Inquiries stbrendans.qld.edu.au.

