Standing shoulder to shoulder, they say 'no' to violence

RECLAIMING SAFETY: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga addresses the crowd of people who marched in solidarity to spread awareness for public safety at Reclaim Kemp Hill.

ABOUT 80 Central Queenslanders have trekked in solidarity for Reclaim Kemp Hill on Saturday morning.

Men, women and children stood shoulder to shoulder as they walked up Bluff Point Walking Track at Kemp Hill on the Capricorn Coast.

They aimed to raise awareness for public safety and to spread the message they don't condone violence in their community.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga started the initiative in 2016 after a young woman was reported to have been sexually harassed when exercising at Kemp Hill.

The incident frightened Mrs Lauga and caused her to stop exercising at Kemp Hill but then prompted her to establish the walk in a bid to reclaim the popular attraction.

The event was also an opportunity for the community to share their support for the sexual harassment victim.

CQ people stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity to spread a message of public safety. Contributed

"You shouldn't have to be in fear when you exercise,” Mrs Lauga said.

"We have such natural beauty on the coast, it make sense to get outdoors and exercise, the last thing we want is someone who makes us fearful of that.

"By walking every year, we can send the message that we don't support violence in our community.”

Mrs Lauga said she received a positive response from those who took part in the event on Saturday morning.

She spoke to people who had taken part in the event for personal reasons, and some had experienced sexual violence in the past.

"A lot of people walk that hill regularly and so, for some women and men who partake, it's about reclaiming that particular landmark,” she said.

Some people walked a distance of between 700m to Turtle lookout to 2.3km which is the length of the circuit. "You get some spectacular views at a number of different vantage points on the hill,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga had spoken to some men who because of the incident had avoided going to go to Kemp Hill as they felt they would be looked upon as potential perpetrators.