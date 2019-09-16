Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

‘Standout option’ to fix Broncos’ halfback dilemma

16th Sep 2019 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Brisbane's NRL season is over but the takes are only heating up.

While a 58-0 belting by Parramatta exposed a plethora of problems, the number one issue seems to be who will play halfback for the Broncos in 2020.

Hooker Jake Turpin filled in at the back end of the season after injuries felled youngsters Tom Dearden and Sean O'Sullivan, but the inexperience of that trio has been cited as a big problem for a Brisbane side lacking direction.

Speaking on the Monday Bunker, The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said the Broncos could look to the transfer market to solve their halves issue.

"I think there is a standout option as a playmaker and it's Brodie Croft in Melbourne," he told the Monday Bunker.

Is Brodie Croft the answer to Brisbane’s halfback problem? Picture: Getty Images
Is Brodie Croft the answer to Brisbane’s halfback problem? Picture: Getty Images

"He was the engineer for Storm for much of this season and they won the minor premiership very clearly.

"He lost favour right towards the end of the season but you saw them on the weekend (against Canberra) without him there.

"He's not going to hang around and play second grade, so I would not be surprised at all if Anthony Seibold and the team in Brisbane had a serious look at him."

After limping into the finals in eighth spot and exiting in embarrassing fashion, Brisbane appears at the rugby league crossroads.

"They refuse to admit that they're rebuilding but they're absolutely a side in transition," The Daily Telegraph's Fatima Kdouh said.

"The biggest challenge for Anthony Seibold is how does he take all the individual brilliance that he's got in his side and create some fluency, create some combinations and get them working together."

The Broncos have plenty to sort out before the 2020 NRL season. Picture: AAP
The Broncos have plenty to sort out before the 2020 NRL season. Picture: AAP

Rothfield agreed that there was plenty of work for Seibold and his coaching staff to do ahead of the 2020 campaign.

"I think some tough decisions are going to be made in this post-season review," he said.

"They seriously have to look at Darius Boyd - I wrote that he will lose the captaincy. He's done his best this year and I hate bagging champions but he hasn't inspired the younger players.

"That side has seriously lacked direction. It's a five-eighth with an inexperienced halfback, that's been their problem and it needs to be addressed."

If Croft isn't an option, the Broncos could do worse than to look outside the box said The Courier-Mail's Mike Colman.

"I think they should look at what Canberra's done and go over to England and see who's available there," he said.

"Bring over someone who's been around a bit, who's got creativity but also has got some old bones and can hold up in these pressure situations. They need leadership, they need direction."

More Stories

broncos editors picks nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    premium_icon Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    Business A good tradie retires with a new Landcruiser and an old cattle dog; very few swap the ute for a private jet, then see their empire crash and burn.

    80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

    premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

    Local Faces More than 1500 patrons rolled through the gates of the Thangool race club for a...

    Man in court after body found in house fire

    premium_icon Man in court after body found in house fire

    Crime A man has faced court accused of murder and arson

    UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    News Bushfires under control but region stays on notice as conditions expected to worsen...