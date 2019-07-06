Stankes hope for rain and better roadworks

Tayla Stanke, Abby and Casssandra Hinz, Judy and Mark Stanke at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange

Two-year old Abby Hinz brought 'her heifers' to the Gracemere salesyards' auctioneer whom she is energetically mimicking into an imaginary microphone.

Mum Cassandra said Abby loves living on the land, and dividing her time between two sets of grandparents who live only 5km apart outside Ridgelands township.

Cassandra's parents, Mark and Judy Stanke, have a combined cattle/farm property on Weale Creek, and her husband's family are on nearby Middle Creek.

"She loves being outside with the animals, the cattle and horses,” her mother said.

Cassandra grew up on her parent's Dalma property, making the 40km trip to high school by bus.

Her dad continues to grow the same sorghum and sunflower varieties he has for years, and puts their improved yield down to better fertiliser management.

But on the beef side of the property, the Stankes have swapped out most the brahmans for a droughtmaster cross to try for fatter cattle in trying conditions.

They had only received 10mm of rain by the time they left for the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, but are hoping for lots more forecast for the weekend.

It will be a mixed blessing though for the family who said the road conditions around their property are substandard.

"We're on a combination of dirt and bitumen,” Mr Stanke said.

"They come through once a tear or so to upgrade the roads but we're constantly worried about potholes.”

The family usually arrange a transport company to take their cattle to market but say their personal vehicles are prone to flat tyres.

"It's pretty scary on your own, trying to jack up the bigger trucks,” Cassandra said.

"We need the rain but we don't look forward to driving through the ruts afterwards.”