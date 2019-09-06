STANTHORPE FIRE: Photos show extent of blaze

Residents in the Amiens area are being urged to leave as fireys and planes work to control a blaze.

STANTHORPE residents are seeking shelter as a dangerous and fast moving fire threatens properties and lives.

Stanthorpe Border Post reporter Matthew Purcell said power in Stanthorpe was intermittent and police are working to assist residents.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service have issued an emergency warning and advise those in the area not to evacuate, as roads may now be too deadly.

Firefighters have lost control of the blaze and it is travelling east from Amiens to Stanthorpe.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

. Secure your pets for safe transport.

. Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

. Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.