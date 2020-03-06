Stanwell celebrates its female forces

DISCRIMINATION early on their careers is something the women of Stanwell Power Station were used to.

But with International Women's Day this coming Sunday, Stanwell's reporting analyst programmer Devi Kakani reflected on her journey and the evolution of women taking on her unique line of work.

Ms Kakani first experienced gender discrimination at university as the only female in a class of 60, adding that professors told her she was unlikely to pass.

Now, almost 20 years into her career with Stanwell, her role centres around the very subjects she was told she would fail.

Her colleagues, electrical area officer Amberley Thompson and warehouse trainee Taivia Dunne are also among others breaking down the stigma of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Unfortunately it was a similar situation for Ms Thompson, who only recently returned from maternity leave, admitting she had doubts about her role as the sole female plant area officer in its early days due to her gender.

"Initially, I struggled with confidence and trusting myself and my skills, which meant I often struggled to make myself heard in my job," she said.

"It's been something I've had to work on a lot, being a naturally introverted person."

Though only early on in her career, trainee Ms Dunne recognised the importance of having strong female figures in the industry.

"Having these women shows others considering a career in this industry that it is achievable and that it's possible to be given equal opportunity to progress and succeed," she said.

While they are each at different stages of their careers, the women shared a mutual admiration for other females choosing STEM careers, adding that Stanwell was the perfect place to hone the craft.

"It's really pleasing. It's also great to see the big change in corporate policies promoting qualified women into leadership roles," Ms Kakani said.

"Stanwell has been amazing at providing me with opportunities to work with people who have really assisted in developing my communication style to support this growth," Ms Thompson said.

Ms Kakani is inspired by the influx of women and girls starting careers in similar fields, which she attributes to a positive shift in the way women are perceived in the workplace.

For those eager to break into the industry, Ms Dunne shared a word of advice.

"A traineeship or apprenticeship is one of the best opportunities to further your knowledge in your chosen field, so if you are lucky enough to secure one, give it 110 per cent," Ms Dunne said.

"Always accept the challenge and never take an opportunity for granted if it comes your way."