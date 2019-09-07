Stanwell Corporation's hydrogen project shows potential

STANWELL Corporation's recently announced hydrogen project has caught the eye of international interests with business delegates from South Korea visiting Stanwell Power Station to discuss the project earlier this week.

Facilitated by Advance Rockhampton, the delegation included representatives from South Korean trade and investment agencies, energy and resources sector, automotive industry, infrastructure and agriculture.

The project is still it its feasibility study stage and is investigating the potential for a large (10MW or bigger) hydrogen demonstration plant.

Stanwell chief executive Richard Van Breda said the proposed plant would support electricity security and reliability, and would get the ball rolling on renewable energy integration and investment in Central Queensland.

The delegation's visit provided a valuable opportunity to meet key market players and better understand future opportunities for hydrogen internationally and to identify possible buyers if future production was to go ahead.

"The development of a hydrogen industry in Australia has gained significant momentum over the last 12 months, largely driven by credible policy announcements in a number of countries including South Korea,” Mr Van Breda said.

"South Korea is planning to use imported 'green hydrogen' as a significant part of their future energy supply and decarbonisation strategy, which presents a fantastic opportunity for Queensland's developing hydrogen industry in terms of export and business partnership opportunities.

"As part of our hydrogen feasibility study, we will be having discussions with a range of potential local and international commercial partners and customers to investigate the opportunity to commercialise the project.

"By deploying hydrogen electrolysis at large scale, the proposed demonstration plant could help drive down production costs and support the development of new domestic and export markets.”

The proposed site, 1km to the north of Stanwell Power Station, is well located near local ports for access to export markets.

Advance Rockhampton general manager Tony Cullen said the delegation could potentially open up opportunities for Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

"Korean companies are motivated to get involved in Australia's hydrogen industry development to achieve its national and corporate goals to be the leaders in the hydrogen industry,” Mr Cullen said.

"I'm optimistic this delegation will continue to drive interest in local hydrogen industry development.”