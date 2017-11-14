Stanwell power shocker to cost Rocky jobs

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow says if Stanwell Power Station became obselete the region not only lost jobs, but also major industry opportunities.

INDEPENDENT candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow says the power station at Stanwell needs major reinvestment or another new station built nearby for the region to keep jobs.

Ms Strelow's call to rebuild Stanwell comes as she sounds the alarm bells over what she says is a lack of a "solid” power plan for Queensland beyond 2045.

Queensland's energy future has been a key flashpoint in the election campaign, with Labor promising to continue pursuing renewable energy while scotching the idea of new coal-fired power stations.

The LNP is today expected to confirm Collinsville as its preferred location for a new power station because of its location to existing coal mines and transmission lines.

Ms Strelow said if Stanwell became obselete the region not only loses jobs, but also major industry opportunities.

"Stanwell powerstation is on programmed obsolescence and will need replacing before that date (2045),” Ms Strelow said.

"Without significant reinvestment or a new powerstation, preferably one with better green credentials, our region will not only lose jobs but we will lose the opportunity for major industry nearby.

"We have water, power and a railway line. And lots of land around the power station.”

She said in the past there were bold plans for industry nestled in close to the power station, but that had all now "gone by the wayside”.

"Where is the Government with vision, or the GOC with the funds to have a vision of its own?” she asked

"I will be working with whomever forms government to quickly introduce changes to bring down power prices.”