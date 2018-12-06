Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THANK YOU: Amanda Kavanagh, Faye Wales, Leigh Macdonald, Val Barnicoat, Kiya ODell, Kellie Hunt and Sam McHarg want to thank the firies for the
THANK YOU: Amanda Kavanagh, Faye Wales, Leigh Macdonald, Val Barnicoat, Kiya ODell, Kellie Hunt and Sam McHarg want to thank the firies for the "phenomenal” work they did in saving Stanwell from the bushfires. Jann Houley
News

Stanwell says thank you to the firies

Aden Stokes
by
6th Dec 2018 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STANWELL residents are coming together this weekend to say thank you to those who helped save the community from fire destruction.

Local Leigh Macdonald, who co-runs the Stanwell Stop with her husband, said Wednesday was a "bad day” for Stanwell.

"The rural fire brigade were out amongst it when I returned home from work on Wednesday,” she said.

"We live up the road from the shop and were asked to evacuate.

"We weren't worried that the fire would reach the house because it was going in the opposite direction.

"We were one of the lucky ones.”

Ms Macdonald said the tireless efforts and work of the rural fire service, volunteers and emergency services personnel was "phenomenal” - "it was unreal”.

"Anyone that could help was helping. There were people with trailers and water,” she said.

"The firies didn't stop, they did an amazing job - especially the volunteers, they may not have a yellow shirt but they worked just as hard alongside those boys making things happen.”

The Stanwell Stop, together with Stanwell and Surrounds Community Club and Stanwell State School P&C, are holding a Thank a Firie day tomorrow to say thank you for the heroic actions displayed by the rural fire service, volunteers and emergency services personnel in protecting the town from bushfire last week.

"We have received a massive outpouring of support from the local community, from strangers, from everyone,” Mrs Macdonald said.

"We have invited all the volunteers, rural fire service and emergency service personnel to come along.

"It's so small compared to what they have done. They have put in so much effort and I believe they deserve some recognition and a huge thank you from everyone they helped.

"It doesn't repay for their efforts, time, energy or passion but it's just so it doesn't go unnoticed. It shows we do appreciate everything they did.

"They put their life on hold for everyone else.”

Mrs Macdonald said events like this always brought the best out of people.

"Thank a Firie” starts tomorrow from 3pm at Stanwell Stop.

The afternoon will feature a jumping castle and face painting for the kids, music, a barbecue and refreshments.

The day is complimentary for the rural fire service, volunteers and emergency services personnel.

bushfires community event emergency services personnel fire volunteers rural fire serivice stanwell
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Verdict returned to Ergon worker accused of rape

    premium_icon Verdict returned to Ergon worker accused of rape

    News Jury hears recordings of key witness testimonies for a second time in a case Judge Michael Burnett acknowledged was 'difficult'.

    • 6th Dec 2018 4:20 PM
    Disqualified car dealer busted selling caravans

    premium_icon Disqualified car dealer busted selling caravans

    Crime He started working in CQ just a month after his disqualification

    SES urges home owners to fix up run-down houses

    premium_icon SES urges home owners to fix up run-down houses

    News Poorly maintained Rocky rentals at high risk of wind and rain damage

    Whitewater rafting could work in Rocky

    premium_icon Whitewater rafting could work in Rocky

    Opinion A wow factor attraction that beats bull statues, flood and heat?

    Local Partners