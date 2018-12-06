Stanwell says thank you to the firies

THANK YOU: Amanda Kavanagh, Faye Wales, Leigh Macdonald, Val Barnicoat, Kiya ODell, Kellie Hunt and Sam McHarg want to thank the firies for the "phenomenal” work they did in saving Stanwell from the bushfires.

THANK YOU: Amanda Kavanagh, Faye Wales, Leigh Macdonald, Val Barnicoat, Kiya ODell, Kellie Hunt and Sam McHarg want to thank the firies for the "phenomenal” work they did in saving Stanwell from the bushfires. Jann Houley

STANWELL residents are coming together this weekend to say thank you to those who helped save the community from fire destruction.

Local Leigh Macdonald, who co-runs the Stanwell Stop with her husband, said Wednesday was a "bad day” for Stanwell.

"The rural fire brigade were out amongst it when I returned home from work on Wednesday,” she said.

"We live up the road from the shop and were asked to evacuate.

"We weren't worried that the fire would reach the house because it was going in the opposite direction.

"We were one of the lucky ones.”

Ms Macdonald said the tireless efforts and work of the rural fire service, volunteers and emergency services personnel was "phenomenal” - "it was unreal”.

"Anyone that could help was helping. There were people with trailers and water,” she said.

"The firies didn't stop, they did an amazing job - especially the volunteers, they may not have a yellow shirt but they worked just as hard alongside those boys making things happen.”

The Stanwell Stop, together with Stanwell and Surrounds Community Club and Stanwell State School P&C, are holding a Thank a Firie day tomorrow to say thank you for the heroic actions displayed by the rural fire service, volunteers and emergency services personnel in protecting the town from bushfire last week.

"We have received a massive outpouring of support from the local community, from strangers, from everyone,” Mrs Macdonald said.

"We have invited all the volunteers, rural fire service and emergency service personnel to come along.

"It's so small compared to what they have done. They have put in so much effort and I believe they deserve some recognition and a huge thank you from everyone they helped.

"It doesn't repay for their efforts, time, energy or passion but it's just so it doesn't go unnoticed. It shows we do appreciate everything they did.

"They put their life on hold for everyone else.”

Mrs Macdonald said events like this always brought the best out of people.

"Thank a Firie” starts tomorrow from 3pm at Stanwell Stop.

The afternoon will feature a jumping castle and face painting for the kids, music, a barbecue and refreshments.

The day is complimentary for the rural fire service, volunteers and emergency services personnel.