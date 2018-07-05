Stanwell under goes crucial maintenance to prolong usage

A $53 MILLION maintenance program is under way at Stanwell power station to keep the state's second biggest station ticking over reliably in Central Queensland.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the 77-day program included an overhaul of one of the station's four 365 megawatt generation units, that together can generate up to 1460 MW of electricity.

"Stanwell plays a critical role in providing Queenslanders with secure baseload generation as we transition to a lower carbon future,” Dr Lynham said.

"Queensland has Australia's youngest, most efficient and most reliable coal-fired power stations, and regular maintenance is part of keeping up that performance level.

"While new energy technologies such as renewable generation from solar and wind are entering the market, coal-fired power stations such as Stanwell Power Station still provide much of the electricity to Queensland homes, business and industry.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke welcomed the project's input into the local economy.

"Importantly for Rockhampton, the overhaul will inject $11 million into the local economy, including with accommodation providers and maintenance contractors,” he said.

The overhaul started in late June and will be completed by early September. It's scheduled to avoid Queensland's peak electricity demand period over summer.

Stanwell Power Station site manager James Oliver said the control system was critical in ensuring the highly-automated power station continued to operate safely and efficiently.

"The current control system is nearing the end of its operational life and it is anticipated that this upgrade will extend its life by approximately 15 years,” Mr Oliver said.

"The safety of our people and contractors is always our top priority and overhauls are no exception.”