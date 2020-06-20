Star accused of sexually assaulting teen

Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual assault. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual assault. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old and rendering her "sobbing and in pain" after meeting her on social media.

A Twitter user named Gabby - who didn't disclose her last name - posted a lengthy statement on Friday, sharing shocking details of the alleged incident, which she claims occurred in 2014.

According to Gabby, just shy of her 17th birthday, the Baby Driver star responded to her Snapchat message, directing her to his private account and then arranging a face-to-face meeting.



The alleged sexual assault occurred a couple of days after Gabby turned 17. Elgort would have been around 20 years old at the time.

"He knew what he was doing. I'm not posting this to 'clout chase' because I simply don't care for that. I'm posting this so I can finally heal and I know I'm not alone and he's done this to other girls," Gabby wrote.

"Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17. I had (direct messaged) him when it was two days before my 17th birthday and I got his private Snapchat. I didn't think he'd ever see my DM, I was just a kid and was a fan of him.

"So when it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex, knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing and in pain and I didn't want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in'.

"I wasn't there in that moment mentally. I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone."

Gabby went on to describe how she'd felt powerless and "couldn't leave" due to her small stature.

"I was only 5'2" and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be," she said.

"I was so young and he knew that. He as well said stuff like, 'you're going to be such a beautiful young lady when you're older. I was f**king 17. He not only did that, but asked me for nudes … as well as asked to have a threesome with me and one of my 'dance friends'.

"I didn't tell anyone because he said it could 'ruin his career'. I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used."

Elgort as Baby in a scene from Baby Driver. Picture: Wilson Webb/Sony/TriStar via AP

Gabby also revealed the impact the alleged assault had had on her life.

"Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy," she wrote.

"Finally, I'm ready to talk about it and finally heal."

Gabby then shared a screenshot of the alleged DM conversation between herself and Elgort, along with a photo which appears to show the two of them sitting next to each other.

Elgort - who stars in the upcoming West Side Story remake, due for release in December - has not yet responded to the allegations.

Originally published as Star accused of sexually assaulting teen