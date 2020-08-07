Star athlete pays for drink-driving double blunder

ISRAEL Charise Power may be elusive on the sports field, but he was no match for police on Yeppoon’s roads.

One day police busted the 19-year-old drink-driving and suspended his licence with immediate effect.

The next day, they caught him driving again.

On July 18, Power stood out as he drove along Farnborough Rd because the rear bumper of his car was missing and a mudguard was hanging down.

After police pulled him over, he said he had been drinking Canadian Club cans at his holiday accommodation prior to driving, and he subsequently returned a reading of 0.123.

About 1pm the following day, Power was driving the same car on Matthew Flinders Drive when police again spotted him.

Power told police he was driving to kill time before he had to go back to work.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 6, Power pleaded guilty to drink-driving and unlicensed driving.

Power’s lawyer said that Power, who worked at Tieri, was a talented athlete who had completed high school at a number of prestigious institutions where he held sporting scholarships.

“On weekends he (Power) and his workmates often travel to Yeppoon where they stay in motels,” the lawyer said.

That was the situation when Power got caught drink-driving as he was taking a friend home.

“He accepts it was an incredibly foolish thing to do, especially considering the place to which he was travelling was only a few hundred metres away, and well within walking distance,” the solicitor added.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Power $1000 and disqualified him from driving for two years and three months.

