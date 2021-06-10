Star attacker commits to City for three more years

Melbourne City have further reinforced their attacking stocks with the re-signing of Andrew Nabbout for three years.

Having last week announced the acquisition of another Victoria-born Socceroos forward in Mat Leckie, City have retained the services of Nabbout, who joined the club last year after an expected move to Perth Glory from Melbourne Victory failed to eventuate.

“I love Melbourne and I feel right at home at the club,” the 28-year-old attacking weapon said.

“I’m surrounded by people who want to work hard and share my values as a player and as a person.

“There is a clear vision for the club, the style of football we play and our desire to win

trophies.”

Had it not been for an adductor injury, Nabbout – who has been capped nine times for Australia – would have almost certainly been in the current Socceroos squad assembled in Kuwait with Leckie and another member of City’s star strike force, Jamie Maclaren.

However, remaining in Australia has given Nabbout hope he can recover from the injury in time to take part in City’s A-League finals campaign, which starts on Friday week.

“We have tasted success this season with a Premier’s Plate and we want more from this

season’s finals series,” Nabbout said.

“I can’t wait to be back on the pitch to repay the faith that both the club and the fans have

shown me.”

City’s director of football Michael Petrillo said Nabbout had contributed to City’s cause on and off the field.

“Andrew is a natural leader in the dressing room, and with his pace, power and skill on the pitch, it makes him a perfect player for our style of football,” Petrillo said.

“He has played a huge role in the club winning our first Premier’s Plate and his ability to come back from injury and make himself available for the upcoming finals series is testament to how hard he works, his passion for the club and for the fans.”

