Star attraction arrives for Rocky's major cultural festival

Economic Development Manager Chris Ireland and Mayor Margaret Strelow with the Spiegel Tent due to be set up this week for River Festival.

THE star attraction for the Rockhampton River Festival has arrived and a dazzling spectacle awaits.

The 97-year-old Spiegel tent has landed in the Beef Capital and it set to bring old world charm to the annual River Festival.

Combining circus, cabaret and comedy, audiences are promised unforgettable entertainment in one of the oldest original Spiegel tents in the world.

But if you missed out on tickets to the opening event, Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow said there was plenty on offer for everyone.

"It may only look like a shipping container today but by the time River Festival opens next week it will be an opulent travelling dance hall filled with music and people,” she said.

"In fact, the first show has already proved so popular that the Spiegelesque event on Friday has already sold out.

"Don't worry though - there are a number of different shows throughout the whole festival, all held in this this unique and legendary art nouveau "Tent of Mirrors” which is the ultimate cabaret venue.

"To add to this, Spiegelesque will remain in the region for the week following the festival, and will have a myriad of different performances for everyone to attend.

"It is an absolute coup to get this Spiegel Tent for Rockhampton and the response has been fantastic from the community which shows there is an appetite for high quality events and attractions in our city and council is thrilled to be able to deliver them.”

The festival runs from July 14 to 16, with tickets available here.