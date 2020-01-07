Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Celebrity

Star bruised after Golden Globes incident

by Francesca Bacardi
7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM

Oops!

Joey King shared photos of herself with a bruise on her forehead this morning and revealed that her The Act co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally struck her with her Golden Globe trophy after winning yesterday.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," King, 20, tweeted. "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette."

 

Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 highlights: Best jokes, speeches and awkward moments

Arquette, who won for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in the series, cheekily responded, "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one!"

InStyle magazine posted videos on their social media pages of stars celebrating on the elevator as they made their way into the publication's afterparty, and in King and Arquette's, followers can see the moment Arquette, 51, accidentally struck the young actress.

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
awards celebrity golden globes 2020 hollywood joey king patricia arquette

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        premium_icon Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        News The proposal is now being assessed by council officers.

        Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

        premium_icon Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

        News One activist has been removed, police attempt to remove another

        Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

        Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what was making news on January 6, 2020