Shaquille O'Neal has certain requirements.
Basketball

Shaq can’t shack up in Brisbane without bigger bed

by Sophie Chirgwin
18th Dec 2019 11:06 AM
Subscriber only

BASKETBALL superstar Shaquille O'Neal is coming to Brisbane for the first time, but there's one thing he'll need before he can check into a hotel room.

The legendary sportsman is so tall, the local promoters need to find a bed manufacturer in Brisbane to make him a bed big enough to sleep in while he visits the River City.

O'Neal is about 2.16m tall - one of the tallest ever in the NBA - and weighs 146kg, with a size-22 shoe.

In his June 13 appearance at the Brisbane Convention Centre, he will offer tips on success and have an unplugged and uncensored conversation about his life.

The superstar will be touching on many never-before-heard moments from his decorated career on and off the court.

Tickets to see O'Neal are available from today via thehourgroup.com.au.

