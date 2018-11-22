Menu
AWARD WINNER: Byron At Byron's executive chef Matthew Kemp will start work at the Kingscliff Beach Bowling Club next month.
Food & Entertainment

Star chef on the move

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Nov 2018 6:00 AM

STAR chef Matthew Kemp is set to quit Byron Bay and move closer to home when he takes over as executive chef of the Kingscliff Beach Bowling Club next month.

Mr Kemp, who recently added another esteemed hat to his collection at the Byron in Byron Bay, told the Tweed Daily News he was looking for a new challenge and the bowling club was the perfect place to do so.

"I think clubs are really on the move at the moment and good food is something that's very much needed so it's going to be a bit of challenge," he said.

"I've got to get a feel for my clients before I try and stamp my authority onto it, but what I see as being a staple is a lot of classics that still need to be looked after.

"It's about bringing a new direction of freshness to the menu, so a lot more fresh ingredients being used, a lot more thoughts to dietary requirements, including vegetarian, a lighter twist here and there, but still realising we all love a good schnitzel."

Mr Kemp said he was excited to start working at what he described as "an iconic sort of club".

"I'm very excited about it, it's a fantastic decision and opportunity for the bowlo and myself to bring something to the area that is lacking," he said.

"It's an iconic sort of club and an amazing location, not just in the bistro but also in the functions area, we can really lift the game and there's so much opportunity it's going to be fantastic."

Mr Kemp said he would start his new job in mid-December but would wait until the new year before getting started on his own menu. He said working with his local community would be a welcome change from the pressures of working in Byron Bay.

"It will give me a bit more touch with residents as well because that will be my local community," he said.

"Pottsville and Kingscliff are right next door to each other so I'm relishing that thought of engaging with my neighbours who will also be my clients, I'm really looking forward to that."

The announcement comes as another top chef, Ben Devlin, announced he would be leaving Paper Daisy at the luxury Halcyon House to open his own restaurant in the main street of Pottsville early next year.

Tweed Daily News

