Star crocodile dead at 90 years of age

After 36 years as a resident at Koorana Crocodile Farm, male croc Buka has died.

STAFF at Central Queensland tourist attraction Koorana Crocodile Farm are mourning the loss of star attraction, Buka, the male crocodile.

A resident of Koorana for 36 years, Buka was estimated to be at least 90-years-old.

Koorana owner John Lever said Buka died on Monday night at the farm.

“He was a remarkable crocodile and has entertained a lot of people over the years,” Mr Lever said.

“Buka was our largest croc at 5.3 metres, and given his size, was a star attraction.”

Capably producing until last year, the active stud croc will be missed at the farm which attracts 30,000 people each year.

“In what has already been a tough year for our business and the entire tourism sector, the loss of this old chap is a shame,” Mr Lever said.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll shared her condolences to Mr Lever and the team on the loss of one of the region’s tourism characters.

“Witnessing these mammoth creatures up close is such a wonderful experience for locals and visitors to our destination and we are so grateful to Koorana for continuing to provide an exceptional tourism attraction,” Ms Carroll said.

Buka will be remembered fondly by both the Lever family and the local community and his head and skin will be treated and displayed on the restaurant ceiling in honour of his life.

Koorana Crocodile Farm, at Coowonga, was originally established in 1981 and was Queensland’s first commercial crocodile farm.

Offering a controlled and safe environment for both the crocodiles and visitors to get up close and personal, Koorana has been an iconic tourist attraction for the past 39 years.

BUKA’S BACK STORY

Some 36 years ago, a new resident joined John Lever and the landscape of Koorana Crocodile Farm.

With a gentle temperament (for a croc that is), Buka would spend his days basking in an irrigation hole on a cane property near Ingham, prior to joining the team at Koorana.

Unknown to local swimmers washing work dust off themselves every afternoon, the 4.7m Buka patiently swept through the North Queensland billabong, laying low from the unsuspecting bathers.

But the local farmer knew the massive reptile was lurking, biding time before potentially causing severe harm to one or more of his workers.

Knowing that the croc’s diet of road-kill wallabies would only go so far to suppress his appetite, the farmer called on John’s assistance to remove the mighty beast.

Buka’s stealthy motives challenged the Lever’s government approved catch, fending off his captors for two months before finally succumbing to a land-based hunger trap.

In September 1984, Buka became the second largest croc in captivity in Australia.

