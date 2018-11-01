‘Snake’ dropped by bikini beauty

Olivia Culpo attends the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 22 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

THAT was fast.

Days after photos of boyfriend Danny Amendola hanging on the beach with journalist Bianca Peters surfaced online, Olivia Culpo dropped the Miami Dolphins receiver for the second time this year.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty - who was shooting photographs for the next edition of the magazine on Kangaroo Island in South Australia when the controversy erupted - is said to be "extremely embarrassed" about the situation and ended the relationship, an insider told E! News.

"Olivia is very disappointed and shocked about the photos that came out with Danny getting cozy with another girl," said a source. "He has assured her nothing is going on between them and that he is really happy with Olivia. Olivia is not totally buying it."

As for Peters, a former Miss Malibu, she wants nothing to do with Amendola, 32.

"Danny is new to Miami and Bianca had no idea he had a girlfriend. She is not in that world. She was a CBS journalist who is just starting her own media company," an insider shared.

"Now that she understands the situation, she has no plans to see him again."

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola and Bianca Peters.

After calling it quits in March, Amendola and Culpo, 26, got back together over the summer. She regularly supported Amendola, both in person and on social media, during his first season in Miami.

"A dolphin is born!!!!! Kill it today my love. You always do ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🐬," she posted in September on Instagram.

As for her animal of choice these days: a snake.

On Monday, the brunette bombshell dedicated one of her sexy shots in Australia to the slithery creatures.

"Shooting for @si_swimsuit!! Ive dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I'm dreaming. Here's a sneak peak….. I dedicate this to all the snakes," Culpo penned.

The former Miss Universe is one of four models who travelled to KI for shooting, along with Samantha Hoopes, Hailey Clauson and Camille Kostek, who is the girlfriend of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.