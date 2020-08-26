Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Star earns $1m on OnlyFans in 24 hours

by Eileen Reslen, New York Post
26th Aug 2020 9:22 AM

 

 

Bella Thorne broke a record on OnlyFans by earning $1.39 million on her first day on the paid subscription service.

According to a rep for OnlyFans, which is known for its X-rated content posted by mostly adult performers and influencers, the 22-year-old former Disney star is the first content creator on the platform to earn that much money in 24 hours.

Bella Thorne is now on OnlyFans.
Bella Thorne is now on OnlyFans.

Page Six previously reported that other notable names who joined the website were Cardi B and The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan.

However, the WAP rapper's profile did come with certain caveats.

Cardi, 27, told fans, "No I'm not going to be showing my ti**ies, or my pu**y, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s **t, you guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life."

Meanwhile, Thorne has been quite active on her profile, responding to every DM and "getting to know her fans better and on a personal level," we're told.

The Midnight Sun star has also been using the platform to share personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos.

Reps told us Thorne's rate is currently set at $16 a month for subscribers. Creators on OnlyFans receive 80 per cent of their subscription revenue and tips from fans.

Bella Thorne is on OnlyFans.
Bella Thorne is on OnlyFans.

Last week, Thorne announced on her Instagram that she had joined the platform, wearing a bikini and diamond-encrusted necklace spelling "sex".

Page Six previously reported that the My Own Worst Enemy actress briefly crashed the site after launching her page.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star earns $1m on OnlyFans in 24 hours

More Stories

bella thorne celebrity money onlyfans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Premium Content New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        News Three quarters of the Clarke Creek wind farm’s energy will go to the publicly-owned Stanwell Corporation.

        Prime highway development site hits market for $1.519M

        Premium Content Prime highway development site hits market for $1.519M

        Property The multi-sale would include five properties and one vacant lot on George and...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Business If you blinked, you might have missed some of Monday’s big stories. Catch up on...

        'DRUNKEN STUPIDITY': Uninvited guest’s $17k assault

        Premium Content 'DRUNKEN STUPIDITY': Uninvited guest’s $17k assault

        News “He would have a daily reminder of your drunken stupidity,” Judge Burnett said.