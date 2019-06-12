Star staff in limbo as hundreds face chop

STAR Group has played down the impact of slashing up to a fifth of 2000 salaried staff from its Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney casinos, saying most employees would not be affected.

Shares in the group plunged almost 17 per cent from $4.51 to $3.745 yesterday, wiping more than $700 million dollars from its market capitalisation, after it said earnings were likely to be more than three per cent down on last year. The share price recovered slightly to $3.795 at market close.

The Star said it expected normalised net earnings - which takes into account one-off items and the theoretical win rate of the casino's gamblers - of between $550 and $560 million, compared to $568 million in FY2018.

The job cuts, framed by The Star as a "creation of centres of excellence in gaming and marketing", will be completed by the end of September, saving $40-$50 million a year.

Artist impressions of the fourth hotel in the multibillion-dollar transformation of The Star Gold Coast.

The program will remove duplication across The Star's casinos, axing "middle management positions" in finance, gaming, food and beverage, human resources, IT and more.

Star CEO Matt Bekier would not say how many of up to 400 staff to be shed would come from the Gold Coast or if he would visit to break the news to those who were.

He said the group employed more than 9000 staff nationwide and that many salaried staff were based in Sydney.

"We are mindful of our commitment to move our headquarters to Queensland," he said.

"The bulk of our staff are already Sydney based and on top of that our corporate office is in Sydney.

"The salaried roles tend to be more corporate roles."

Star Qld Managing director Geoff Hogg. Picture Glenn Hampson

Mr Bekier could not say when affected employees would be notified, except that it would be "in coming weeks".

"I feel it's important for us to have that conversation with our people first," he said.

"I don't want to be more specific than that.

"A lot of people won't be affected by this - we have over 9000 staff here and this program won't affect the bulk of the staff, they will see no impact."

The Star said the program would no affect its multi-billion expansion of The Star Gold Coast or construction of its Queen's Wharf project in Brisbane, which is set to start construction next month.

Despite posting record earnings for the first half of the year, The Star said turnover from its international VIPs was down 31.1 per cent in the second half of the year so far, with "challenging macro-economic conditions" in its domestic markets; lower hold rates on gaming tables; and disruption from its renovations in Sydney also hurting its results.

Mr Bekier said the group had started the year well but that a change in date for the Lunar New Year and unusual win rates in the casino had meant expectations laid then would not be met.

"It's just not come through, and we thought it was prudent at this time to notify investors," he said.

"I don't think it's fair to say we were caught by surprise.

"We have to be realistic about the market environment that we're going into."

Mr Bekier said the cuts to fixed costs like staff meant the group would be well-positioned to take advantage when the "anaemic" conditions improved.

The Darling, Broadbeach.

The Star said its poker machine revenue was up 1.6 per cent, with a flat result in Sydney countered by Brisbane and the Gold Coast increasing market share.

Revenue on gaming tables was down 0.8 per cent on the same time last year, and non-gaming revenue was up 1.2 per cent.

It said the group's capital works program was progressing to plan, with construction of its Dorsett Hotel and Star Residences under way and pre-sales under way for its $500 million fourth hotel and apartment tower at Broadbeach.

The Star did not give a construction start date for the latest tower, saying it was subject to market conditions, pre-sales and approvals.

The under-construction five-star Dorsett hotel next door, which has more than 90 per cent of 400 apartments already sold, is scheduled for completion by 2022.