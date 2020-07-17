Menu
Star fights Epstein conspiracy theory

by Melissa Roberto, Fox News
17th Jul 2020 11:43 AM

Chrissy Teigen conducted a massive overhaul of her Twitter account as conspiracy theorists continue to link her to the late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.

Just last week the model slammed Twitter trolls for alleging she once flew on the disgraced financier's private jet. The accusations, which she vehemently denies amid her own denouncing of Epstein's female friend Ghislaine Maxwell, led to her blocking 1 million accounts on Tuesday to escape the noise.

"I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they're just trolls,'" she tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend.
Teigen went on to declare that she will do her "best to stop entertaining them".

"They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm's," she added.

Hours prior, Teigen admitted that the conspiracy theory that links her to Epstein led her to fear for her family's safety. She also claimed to have been called a "paedophile" online.

"this I don't get. everyone thinking I'm guilty because I'm defensive. You understand you are calling me a paedophile, correct?" Teigen replied to a now-deleted tweet.

 

She also announced that she deleted 60,000 tweets from her account "because I cannot f***ing STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family."

Teigen found herself caught in the middle of the Epstein controversy when social media users began sharing uncorroborated flight logs of Epstein's jet featuring her name shortly after Maxwell's arrest.

The British socialite is accused of helping the late financier lure girls to be sexually abused by him. Epstein has been accused of victimising dozens of girls and women over many years.

Meanwhile, Britain's Prince Andrew has also been accused of having close ties with Epstein. Maxwell reportedly introduced Epstein to the Duke of York in 1999, British newspaper The Telegraph reported. According to the outlet, Andrew is last known to have met with Maxwell at Buckingham Palace in 2019, two weeks after US prosecutors announced they wanted to reopen their investigation into Epstein.

Teigen says she blocked roughly 1 million Twitter accounts. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty
Andrew, 60, has denied ever having sex with one of Epstein's main accusers, Virginia Giuffre, after she claimed she had sex with the British prince three times, including when she was 17.

Maxwell is charged with conspiracy and perjury in a multi-state sex trafficking ring involving three unnamed minors between 1994 and 1997. She pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was republished with permission

 

Originally published as Star fights Epstein conspiracy theory

