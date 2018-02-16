Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Star import back for another season with Cyclones

Basketball: Cyclones' Shanavia Dowdell.
Basketball: Cyclones' Shanavia Dowdell. Allan Reinikka ROK090617acyclone

BASKETBALL: Championship super star Shanavia Dowdell is back for another season with the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones - and coach Chris Muggeridge couldn't be happier.

"Shanavia's the best import in the league, full stop,” Muggeridge said.

"She's played in the WNBA, is a WNBL All-Star five player, a finals MVP in our last championship and, most importantly, she's loved by her teammates and the community alike.

"That type of person is just invaluable.”

Dowdell averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds a game last year before going down mid-season with a knee injury.

She said the off-season has been one of her most challenging as she worked to overcome the first major injury of her life.

"The first month was pretty hard, however I just told myself that I couldn't afford to sit around and mope and got to work,” she said.

The break from playing also gave Dowdell an opportunity to explore another side of the game and she has been coaching some teams in the US.

From the moment she was injured, Dowdell focused on getting back on court.

The rehab has been gruelling, with four to five workouts each week, but has been helped along by Simon Poole, from Movement Improvement, who has monitored her progress via fortnightly Skype catch-ups.

"Shanavia is an incredible athlete,” Poole said.

"We give her a new movement pattern as part of her rehab and she picks it up and integrates it instantly. Her progress is already well ahead of schedule.”

Topics:  chris muggeridge frenchville sports club cyclones movement improvement qbl shanavia dowdell

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Final play for one of Rocky's favourite sporting sons

Final play for one of Rocky's favourite sporting sons

Stephen Weigh hoping to sign off in style after celebrated career

REVEALED: Why I killed Rocky's giant crocodile

Solicitor Rowan King (front) with Luke Stephen Orchard as they leave Rockhampton Court.

"I shot the crocodile," Orchard said in his interview with police.

CQ bracing for fierce approaching storm cell

CQ set to be smashed by a storm cell.

Radar shows Rocky and the Cap Coast are in the firing line.

Senator Canavan clarifies his role in the Barnaby scandal

Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rockhampton Hospital announcing $7million in funding for a car park.

After questions raised about the Senator hiring Barnaby's mistress

Local Partners

CQ soccer clubs join up to help boy fighting cancer

Bluebirds and Frenchville raise funds for local boy, Bailey.

Awarded sports club revving up for big renovations

BIG HIT: The Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's premier event, the Yeppoon Enduro-X, was named Motorcycling Queensland's Event of the Year in 2017.

More riders keen to give two-wheel action a go

Denny hammers home his Games ambition

Matthew Denny of Queensland is seen during the Men's Hammer Throw Final at the Australian Athletics Championships competition at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Friday, February 16, 2018. Denny went on to win the Gold Medal. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Matthew Denny qualifies for Commonwealth Games in the hammer throw