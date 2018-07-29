Star performers honoured in CQ health awards

CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson presents the Chief Executive's Behind the Scenes Award to North Rockhampton Nursing Centre Operations Manager Andrea Dean.

CQ Health has recognised its star performers in its 2018 MedRecruit Staff Recognition Awards, with a gala presentation at CQ Leagues Club in Rockhampton on Thursday.

MedRecruit Team of the Year is Speech Pathology, Rockhampton Hospital, and CQ Radiology Employee of the Year is Special Care Nursery Clinical Nurse Consultant Maxine Ballinger.

The Speech Pathology team was recognised for consistently delivering innovative and great care to the people of Central Queensland.

They developed cochlear implant telehealth clinics, and an alternate pathway for patients on the Ear, Nose and Throat waitlist. This has enabled patients to receive care closer to home and faster.

Maxine was chosen for her tireless work in the Special Care Nursery and advocating for Central Queensland's tiniest patients.

For more than 25 years Maxine has been a much-loved and respected mentor to Maternity Unit staff and has represented Rockhampton at statewide seminars and forums to present a regional voice in decision-making settings, and learn the most up-to-date evidence-based care.

Chief Executive Steve Williamson is extremely proud of CQ Health staff and the wonderful work they do every day, and he said these annual awards were the perfect chance to step back and say thanks.

AND THE WINNERS ARE...

Chairman's Award for Outstanding Achievement- Dr Annette Turley

Chief Executive's Behind the Scenes Award: Andrea Dean

CQ University Improvement and Innovation Award: Acute Care Team

Primary Health Network Compassion Award: Julieanne Martin

Triple M Central Queensland Community (People's Choice) Award: Maxine Sebbens

Clinical Excellence Division Clinical Excellence Award: Susan Foyle and Robert Forsythe

CQ Multicultural Association Inclusion and Diversity Award: Renal Services

QSuper CQ Health Values Award: Karen Woods and Fiona Feder

"None of our staff do what they do to win awards or accolades - they're in their chosen profession because they're naturally caring people, but we believe it's essential that their professionalism and dedication is recognised,” he said.

"Last night was a wonderful event. It's very gratifying to reflect on a year of successes and and to reward the extra effort our team members make to ensure their community gets the best health care possible. Happy staff ultimately means better care for our patients.

"It's all a part of building a great place to work, and recognise our staff who show good examples of living by CQ Health's values - Care, Integrity, Respect and Commitment.”

The awards attracted almost 200 nominations, which shows the high regard in which CQ Health staff are held.