Star player taken to hospital after KO'd in local derby

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Cyclones player Brianna Bailey has been cleared of serious injury after she suffered a sickening blow to the head in the closing stages of the local derby at Hegvold Stadium last night.

The talented young guard was leading the Cyclones' charge towards victory against the Gladstone Port City Power when she was floored by an elbow to the head and started convulsing on the court.

The game was stopped for about 20 minutes as the teenager was treated court-side before being taken to hospital where she underwent a series of tests.

A relieved Chris Muggeridge was happy to report this morning that his young charge had been released from hospital and had suffered no serious injury.

"All the scans came back clear and Bri's recovering at home now,” the coach said.

The incident happened about five minutes from the end of the game, when the Cyclones were riding a wave of momentum that looked set to sweep them to victory.

"It was unfortunate for Bri, she was playing excellent. It would have been good to have her on the floor... but that's sport, accidents happen.”

The Cyclones were eventually beaten 67-65 by the Power in a thrilling contest.

The home team produced a courageous comeback from 18 points down to grab the lead in the see-sawing contest.

The lead changed regularly in the fourth quarter and in the final five minutes of the game, and a spiralling three-pointer on the final buzzer rimmed out to deny the Cyclones the points.

Muggeridge said the team showed plenty of character but it was a lacklustre second quarter which cost them the game.

"I thought our girls played well, well enough to win it,” he said post-match. "We just lost it in the second quarter - that's what hurt us. I think we scored just nine points.

"Moving forward from that I thought our defence was outstanding, our transition on offence was excellent. We pushed the ball and asked questions of Gladstone.”

Muggeridge said his players needed to maintain focus and consistency, rather than playing in patches as they did on Saturday.

He applauded the performances of Nat Novosel, who again led the scoring with 18 points, Christina Boag and Chloe Morrow.

The Cyclones now find themselves in unfamiliar territory, 0-2 at the start of the season.

"It's the worst start we've had in the last four years but, in saying that, we knew it was going to be tough not having a full-strength team.

"We've only lost to Mackay, Gladstone and Ipswich in the last three seasons and we've got them all in the first three rounds.”

Star import Shanavia Dowdell is still several weeks away but Muggeridge said there would be an exciting announcement next week with an Australian Opals player set to bolster the Cyclones ranks.

The team next weekend embarks on a tough road trip where they come up against Toowoomba and Ipswich.