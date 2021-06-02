Star player to shine at pop-up polo event

From Argentina to England and even Norway, polo has led 21-year-old Lachlan Gilmore to many places.

As soon as he could walk, he tested out horse riding; he was trying on his father and grandfather’s legacy.

His father Glen Gilmore was a polo player who captained the Australian side for more than 10 years.

Taking a liking to the family shoes, he continued to grow into them and started playing polo at age 14, and again when he was selected for the Australian Squad – just like his father and grandfather were.

He was only 17 years old and it was a huge achievement – he became the youngest national representative player in Australia history.

But he wasn’t finished there.

At age 18, he took on the traditional adversaries of the game in New Zealand and made his representative debut there, which was an unforgettable experience for him.

Now aged 21, Lachlan, or “the Fresh Prince of Scone” according to his teammates, is recognised as the best up-and-coming polo player in Australia with an international ranking of four goal player.

He has also been captained by one of the most highly rated Antipodean polo pros and the “Roger Federer of the sport”, Jack Archibald in 2017’s Richmond World Polo Championships event.

Rockhampton polo fans are in for a treat this weekend, with Lachlan taking to the field at Saturday’s Urban Polo circuit season Rockhampton Jaguar Land Rover Pop-Up Polo as the Captain of team Queensland.

This year’s first National Polo League playoff will have team Queensland compete against team New South Wales.

This is certainly an important achievement for Lachlan as it’s the first time he’s participating in the regional tournament, and the furthest North he’s ever played in the country.

It’s well-known that polo requires high skill levels, something Lachlan has no trouble meeting; he thrives in the excitement, adrenaline and camaraderie of the sport and loves riding horses.

He particularly enjoys the Urban Polo format’s required fast pace, tight game and quick responses.

While living and breathing the sport, he also enjoys swinging a golf club and adores rugby league.

From walking age to 21, Lachlan is fitting into his father’s and grandfather’s shoes very well.

Urban Polo, the “world’s largest and most successful polo series”, has already sold out of Polo Lounge Marquee tickets, but Polo Club Marquee tickets are still available.

Those available tickets allow access to “premium interior, gourmet hospitality, fine wines, beers and other select beverages, as well as polo action and great company”.

The tickets also allow an easy view of the polo action which begins at 11.30am at Victoria Park.

To book tickets to Saturday’s event, click here.

The event is 18+, and ID must be presented on arrival.