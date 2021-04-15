Star Rocky racehorse could be sidelined for 6 months

Rockhampton racing’s darling and Queensland’s best juvenile filly Sweet Dolly has gone amiss and could be sidelined for up to six months.

Sweet Dolly, the winner of her only four starts including a last start victory in the $500K The Jewel 2YO (1200m) at the Gold Coast on March 13, will undergo immediate surgery at the Gatton Equine College.

This will centre around the near side front sesamoid which is a small bone at the rear of the fetlock joint which in a horse is the equivalent to an ankle.

Her trainer Kevin Hansen said on Thursday the injury had been detected early and would not be career ending.

“She did some three-quarter pace on Tuesday morning and the trackwork rider Shayla Evans said she didn’t feel quite right on a firm surface after the work. We had it investigated early by our vet and the problem was detected with the sesamoid. Fortunately, we have gotten on to it early and after surgery at Gatton and a lengthy break she is expected to make a full recovery,” Hansen said.

Accordingly plans for Sweet Dolly to race in some of the Listed feature races for 2YO’s at the Brisbane Winter Racing carnival over the next few months have been abandoned.

Sweet Dolly purchased for just $1500 as a weanling has captured the imagination of race followers Australia wide winning at Stakes level in Brisbane and earning $477,000 in an unbeaten career.

Trainer Kevin Hansen and Sweet Dolly at Callaghan Park. Photo: Tony McMahon.

In all her wins Sweet Dolly has been ridden by Justin Stanley and ironically the leading Queensland rider of winners this season is also out of action for many months.

Stanley was involved in a race fall at Gatton on April 3 resulting in a serious injury to his left shoulder.

“I had surgery on the left shoulder last Monday and I am expected to be out of action (riding) for an extended period. I go back to the specialist in two weeks so hopefully I will know more than,” Stanley said on Thursday.

Stanley has ridden 96 winners in Queensland this season and holds an 18 wins margin over Ryan Wiggins on the provincial premiership table.

He was resigned to missing the winter spoils on Sweet Dolly with trainer Hansen having booked Brisbane’s Ben Thompson after he was made aware of Justin’s injuries,

The news is not all gloomy on the Rockhampton front as the city’s best racehorse Master Jamie was floated to Brisance last weekend to be ready for his comeback in the $125K Ascot Handicap (1000m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Master Jamie will also figure in a riding change with Taylor Marshall taking over from Michael Rodd who rode the Graeme Green trained master sprinter last start on December 20 winning the $250K The Gateway (1400m).

Coming up with barrier two and 55kg second topweight, Green is expecting Master Jamie to be very competitive on Saturday.

“He is always vulnerable first-up but I am expecting a highly competitive run from him. The horse is nice and strong and his work at Callaghan Park has been good. He is on-track for a long Winter Carnival coming up. His barrier trial win here (Rocky) a few weeks back was very good,” Green said.

The trainer explained that Taylor Marshall got the Master Jamie ride as Michael Rodd could not commit early for the Ascot and second choice Jimmy Orman was concerned about making the 55kg weight and being effective.

“It was very honest of Jimmy (Orman) to tell me that and I am very pleased to have gotten Taylor Marshall who is riding well,” Green said.

Master Jamie has the enviable record of 13 wins and four placings from 22 starts for $507,475 in prize money.

Rockhampton racing will also be represented by Chris Attard trained Aree Al (Race 4 -TAB 8); Jim O’Shea’s Spring Creek (R 9-TAB 5) and Clinton Taylor’s Nailed It Nan (R 9 – TAB 11) at Eagle Farm.

Attard sustained a serious foot injury in Rockhampton on Thursday morning and he will take over the training again of Danawi after it races in Toowoomba on Friday.

The Darryl Johnston trained Charlotte Rules won $24,150 in prize money when it won a QTIS 3YO Maiden in Townsville on Thursday.

The death occurred this week of retired Rockhampton trainer John Cooney who among other great horses trained prolific winner Go Garla.

Racing heads to Keppel Park, Yeppoon on Saturday week April 24.