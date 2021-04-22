Star Rocky sprinter’s Stradbroke campaign on track

It’s a case of onwards and upwards for star Rockhampton sprinter Master Jamie as he stakes his claim for the $1.5M Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm, Brisbane, on June 12.

The Graeme Green-trained Master Jamie commenced his Stradbroke campaign with a fighting 0.6 lengths third to Zaniah in last Saturday’s (L) Ascot Handicap (100om) at Eagle Farm.

Ridden for the first time by Brisbane’s Taylor Marshall, after a four-month racing respite, Master Jamie displayed all his trademark tenacity to be right in the finish.

It was the Poet’s Voice (GB) 4YO’s first start since gaining automatic inclusion in the GR 1 Stradbroke virtue of winning The Gateway (1400m) at Eagle Farm on December 12.

“His run in the Ascot was very solid and I am very happy with him as to how he has come through that run,” Green said.

“He will now press ahead and have his next start in the Victory Stakes on May 1.”

The Gr 2 Victory Stakes is run under Weight For Age conditions over 1200m and is a $250K race carrying QTIS additional bonuses for which Master Jamie will qualify.

Under the WFA scale Master Jamie, like others in his age category, will carry 59kg – a substantial rise from the handicap conditions of the Ascot in which he had 55kg.

However, his ultimate goal – the GR 1 Stradbroke six weeks later – is under handicap conditions, meaning Master Jamie will come in much lighter at the weights.

Green has confirmed that Taylor Marshall, the son of former champion GR 1 and 1999 Melbourne Cup winning jockey John Marshall, has committed to Master Jamie throughout the winter.

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green with Master Jamie. Picture: Tony McMahon

The Green stable, which currently has six horses in training, has also reported that highly promising juvenile Ahooshu has “gone to the paddock”.

After a Mackay QTIS Qualifier win in February, Ahooshu was forthright in making a race of it with Sweet Dolly when a game second in the $500K Jewel at the Gold Coast on March 13.

At his only subsequent outing, Ahooshu was two lengths third to Starantes over 1200m at Doomben on April 10.

“He (Ahooshu) came a long way in his first preparation from a barrier trial in January to race through and now have almost $130,000 in the bank,” Green said.

“He is going to make a nice little horse after a spell.”

In other local racing news, Rocky trainer Kevin Miller has hit the jackpot with the sale of Isis Brumby, a last start Callaghan Park winner, to Hong Kong interests for $200K.

In a deal brokered by David Chester from Magic Millions, Isis Brumby passed extensive veterinarian examinations and numerous x-rays before the sale was confirmed.

“It was a thorough process but the sale has been completed and the funds are in the bank now,” a delighted Miller said.

Isis Brumby, a 3YO gelding by successful sire Spill The Beans, won a QTIS 3YO (1200m) at Callaghan Park on March 23 after earlier wins at Gladstone (2) and Bundaberg.

With a BM rating of 65 and having only been lightly raced, Isis Brumby qualified for the strict criteria making him suitable for racing in Hong Kong.

Miller is a part owner with two others in Isis Brumby, which had won just over $50K in stakes before the sale went through.

Last year’s Rockhampton Cup runner-up Barachiel is back in training under Jim O’Shea after a setback which brought about a detail through a foot abscess.

The grey currently looks a picture of health and hopefully can be fit enough for another crack at this year’s $150, 000 Rockhampton Cup (1600m) in early July.

The Yeppoon Turf Club has received pleasing entries for its first race meeting for 2021 at Keppel Park this Saturday.