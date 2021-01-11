Menu
Lana Del Rey's infamous SNL performance
Music

Star slammed for bizarre US riot post

by Bella Fowler
11th Jan 2021 5:19 PM

Lana Del Rey has again angered social media users while defending herself against past criticism of racial insensitivity, claiming she's "literally changing the world" with her music, and telling fans she's "dated rappers" in the past.

The singer, 35, unveiled the cover and tracklist for her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, on Sunday, adding in a since-deleted comment that she has an "extremely inclusive" approach to diversity in reference the women of colour included in the images.

Deflecting past accusations of racism, she went on to tell followers that her "best friends and past boyfriends have been rappers", adding in reference to last week's riots that she's "not the one storming the capital (sic)".

RELATED: Lana Del Rey engaged after five months


Del Rey's statement read: "As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of colour on this records (sic) picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you.

"My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything - some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do.

"In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers," the singer added.

"My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital (sic), I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."

RELATED: Lana Del Rey slammed for ridiculous face mask

 

A number of fans took issue with her words.

Some pointed out that she was seemingly associating rappers with people of colour, while others ripped into her for using the Capitol riots to promote her new music.

Others mocked her "changing the world" claim.

RELATED: Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging Beyoncé

 

 

 

 

 


The songstress had a controversial 2020, having been forced to issue two apologies in disputes involving fellow female artists.

Back in May, Del Rey named R&B singer Kehlani and other artists while attacking critics who said her music was "glamorizing abuse" while Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and others wrote hits "about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc".

After commenters called her out for naming mostly women of colour, Del Rey remained unapologetic, saying the artists were her "favorite f***ing people".

In a follow-up post, she told fans that "making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me".

Just a few weeks later, after posting videos of looters during the Black Lives Matter protests in footage that revealed demonstrators' faces, she was called out by the very artists she had named previously.

Calling for her to remove the footage, Kehlani accused her of "(endangering) the lives of Black people" by disclosing identities.

Del Rey eventually took the posts down.

Originally published as Star slammed for bizarre US riot post

