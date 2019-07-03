USA star slammed for ‘distasteful’ display at World Cup

USA star Alex Morgan trolled the entire English nation when she celebrated by "sipping on tea" in the World Cup semi-final clash between the two nations.

The Orlando Pride forward headed home from a Lindsey Hora cross - putting USA 2-1 up against Phil Neville's Lionesses.

Morgan poked fun at England by pretending to drink a cuppa in celebration.

England and Juventus forward Lianne Sanderson called the celebration "distasteful", while working as a pundit for beIN Sports.

Sanderson said: "I expected Alex to grab a goal but I'm not that happy with that celebration.

"You can celebrate how you want, but for me that is a bit distasteful and I don't think she needs to do that.

Alex Morgan sipping tea (with the pinky out) right in the faces of the Brits is about as American as you can get pic.twitter.com/O8OzltCFsp — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) July 2, 2019

"I'm a big believer in the Americans and how they celebrate, but for me this was a little bit disrespectful.

"For me, I could be wrong, but it's based upon playing against England.

"We love our tea in England. I'm not a tea drinker but that's what we're connected with so I think it's a little bit distasteful."

USA had taken a 1-0 lead thanks in part to poor defending from England after Lucy Bronze failed to head away a cross that Christen Press nodded home.

Press came into the side in place of USA skipper Megan Rapinoe - who had been attacked by Donald Trump in the build-up.

Phil Neville's side bounced back, however, thanks to a clinical finish from Ellen White.

It took the striker's goal tally to six, making her the tournament's leading scorer.

However, Morgan regained the USA's lead with the deft header - equalling White's tally.

