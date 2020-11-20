Star trapped in locked-down state

South Australians are nearing the end of day one of a six-day lockdown period under some of the toughest measures in the world - but many have been comforted by the fact that they have a Hollywood star along for the ride with them.

High School Musical star Zac Efron is currently in the state filming Stan Original Gold, with production understood to be paused until restrictions are lifted next week.

But like the rest of the state, Efron will be confined to his SA residence, unable to leave bar a small handful of reasons.

Zac Efron was spotted in simpler times earlier this week shopping in Adelaide. Picture: Media Mode.

Having flown in from NSW two weeks ago, Efron has spent much of the pandemic laying low in Byron Bay with his new girlfriend, 25-year-old Aussie model Vanessa Valladares, who he went public with in September.

It's unclear exactly where Efron has been staying in South Australia, but it is understood thriller Gold is being filmed hours away from the city of Adelaide.

Before today's new restrictions hit - he'd been spotted in the city on several occasions.

But while locals have been enjoying their sightings of the star at inner-city bars and out buying RM Williams boots, things couldn't be further from how they were when the actor first arrived earlier this month.

SPOTTED: Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron has been seen enjoying Adelaide’s nightlife at local bar Cry Baby.



The star is in South Australia to film his new movie ‘Gold’, a thriller set in the remote outback. #9News pic.twitter.com/c1FZrvvtza — 9News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) November 12, 2020

The streets are empty and supermarket shelves stripped near-bare again after Premier Steven Marshall announced a short, sharp statewide lockdown yesterday.

From 11.59pm Wednesday, hospitality venues, pubs, bars, retail stores and most offices were shut down in a bid to quell the spread of a coronavirus cluster in the northern suburbs of Adelaide.

Employees other than essential workers are staying home, and all schools are also closed along with universities, cafes, food courts and takeaway food outlets. Regional travel is banned and aged care centres are in lockdown.

There are very few reasons a person can leave their home, including going grocery shopping - which also has limitations - and essential workers doing their jobs.

Yesterday, fans on Twitter couldn't help but feel smug about the fact that there's a Hollywood heart-throb trapped in the state - sending Zac Efron trending shortly after Mr Marshall's announcement.

Clearly they have their priorities in order.

we might all be a bit scared in SA right now but i’m pretty sure we’ve got zac efron locked in here with us so that’s nice — chloe sargeant (@chlosarge) November 18, 2020

It comes as hundreds fled the state last night in a mad dash to the airport before restrictions hit, with it understood Efron stayed put, 2000km from his Byron Bay-based girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

Sydney Airport saw the arrival of three fully booked flights from Adelaide, with passengers visibly happy to have made it across the border in time.

According to Deadline, Efron's upcoming movie Gold will "follow two strangers travelling through a desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found".

Gold will be directed by Anthony Hayes, who co-wrote the script with Polly Smyth.

"To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift, and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we've seen from him before," Hayes said.

"I can't wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world."

of course the only time Adelaide is on the map it's for having a covid outbreak and trapping Zac Efron in the state lmao — Ella James (@smileycitrus) November 17, 2020