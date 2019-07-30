Star Trek actor accused of rape

Chris Obi has been accused of rape. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Obi has been accused of rape. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

An actor who played a Klingon in Star Trek has been arrested over allegations of rape and sexual assault of female students.

It is claimed former drama teacher Chris Obi assaulted them as they acted out love scenes during private lessons at his home in London, The Sun reports.

Six different women have made complaints against Obi, 51, who has been in a string of films, TV shows and plays.

The British actor, now based in Hollywood, was arrested at Heathrow after flying in from Los Angeles.

Chris Obi at an American Gods screening in 2017.

Obi, real name Christopher Ogugua, has been questioned on suspicion of raping one woman and sexually assaulting a further five.

He was released on bail pending further investigation. It is understood he denies any wrongdoing.

The UK's Metropolitan Police said the investigation relates to alleged incidents that took place between July 2012 and August last year.

Obi has worked as artistic director of Actor in Session drama school, based at Kensington and Chelsea College.

But it is understood the allegations only relate to private drama lessons with aspiring female actresses, mainly in their early 20s, at Obi's home in Notting Hill, West London.

Obi was a Klingon leader in Netflix series Star Trek: Discovery and had a role in Amazon Prime series American Gods. He also appeared in Doctor Who.

His film credits include Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell, The Counsellor and The Call Up.

Obi in Star Trek: Discovery.

He also directed a short film called Perfect, which starred Tom Hardy, Bond girl Gemma Arterton and Poppy Delevingne, sister of model and actress Cara.

Obi graduated from drama school in 2001 before making his theatre debut the following year in a West End production of Macbeth.

UK Police said: "The allegations have been made by six female complainants and relate to separate incidents that allegedly took place at an address in the Notting Hill area."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission