Star Trek: Picard trailer
Celebrity

Star Trek actor dead at 74

2nd May 2021 11:42 AM

Beloved Star Trek actor Nathan Jung has passed away aged 74.

The Hollywood star, whose career spanned over 50 years in a number of productions including The A-Team, died from undisclosed causes in California.

Jung's close friend and lawyer Timothy Tau revealed to Variety the 74-year-old died on April 24.

Known for his tall stature, Jung was regularly cast in enforcer-style roles, including Genghis Khan in the 1969 Star Trek episode "The Savage Curtain". From there, Jung took on a number of big roles including axe-wielding villain "The Dark Rider" in Kung Fu.

Nathan Jung was a beloved TV star who featured on Star Trek and the A-Team. Photo: Timothy Tau.
Jung also landed a role in beloved TV series The A-Team, starring as Chi in the 1986 episode "Point of No Return".

Jung worked alongside martial arts film legend Bruce Lee and his son Brandon in a 1969 episode of Here Comes the Brides. In 2016, he narrated a documentary entitled Nathan Jung v. Bruce Lee which takes a look back at what it was like working with the iconic Lee.

Jung is survived by his nephew, Keith Jung.

 

