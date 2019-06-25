Star Trek motivates Sarah to make robots do her work for her

AS a child Sarah Wadsworth watched Star Trek's crew on the USS Enterprise in awe, and as a teenager she dreams of making aspects of her favourite science-fiction films a reality.

The Cathedral College student wants to work with technology in medicine when she's older to combine her love for biology and programming.

She said watching sci-fi films motivated her to pursue a career with technology.

"I first thought about how in movies the robots are doing everything and I thought 'why can't we do that in real life',” Sarah said.

"Machines could possibly do some of the jobs that we don't need to do.”

Yesterday, the 14-year-old attended the 2019 ConocoPhillips Science Experience event at CQ University's North Rockhampton campus.

She was one of about 30 students who explored a range of scientific fields, including robotics, cars and artificial intelligence, virtual reality, Indigenous science and palaeontology.

"The reason I came is to have a look around and see what interests me,” she said.

Sarah said she would use the day to not only plan her career but to also get an insight into the future of technology.

"I'm more interested in the possibilities and the ethics of what the consequences would be (of using robots) and where we would implement them,” Sarah said.

The students talked to industry experts about technological advances in areas including driver-less cars and virtual reality.

CQU project manager Desley Pidgeon said the event was all about preparing students for what the future would look like.

"It's showcasing what we got, you don't have to move to a big city to be world renowned,” Mrs Pidgeon said.

Year 10 and 12 students from local high schools will explore their potential futures at CQU until Thursday.