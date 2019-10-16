Star tricked into revealing Masked Singer

PAULINI accidentally confirmed the identity of one of the Masked Singers during a live radio interview this morning.

Paulini, who rose to fame after appearing on the first season of Australian Idol in 2003, was unmasked as the Spider on last night's episode of the hit Channel 10 show.

There are now just three Masked Singers left on the show: Monster, Robot and Wolf.

Fans are convinced that Monster is Gorgi Coghlan from The Project, and Paulini all but confirmed the theory during an interview with Hit106.9 Newcastle's Breakfast Show this morning.

The singer was tricked by radio presenter Nick Gill, who asked Paulini: "I couldn't believe, Paulini, that Gorgi Coghlan could sing. Could you believe that?"

Paulini took the bait and replied, "I couldn't either, I think that's amazing!"

"I was actually blown away by … regarding a few of the celebs on the show. It's great though. You never know some of these celebs have these different talents. It's amazing," she said.

During the interview, Paulini also confirmed a rumour about The Masked Singer's big reveal scenes.

Hit106.9 presenter Simon Baggs asked: "They have the audience in there right up until the moment where you are about to take your head off, they get everyone to leave, and you just reveal yourself to the four judges and then you perform to the four judges with your head off with no audience in there. Is that correct?"

"I'm not sure that I'm supposed to talk about this," Paulini replied, before confirming the rumour. "I guess they've got to keep it as tight as possible."

Host Osher Gunsberg previously opened up to news.com.au about the studio audience being removed for the reveal scenes to help keep the identity of the Masked Singers a secret.

"There were maybe only eight people in the room when it happened," he said. "No one who wasn't supposed to be there was there.

"We made some camera people walk out. In the control room, they basically hit record on the machines and walked out. We didn't even have a photographer!

"Every entrance and exit was guarded by security … we protected it really well and I'm really proud of how we did."

The remaining three Masked Singers will be unmasked when the final episode airs next Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10. Our guesses are:

Monster - Gorgi Coghlan (thanks Paulini!)

Robot - Cody Simpson (he's the Aussie singer who is now dating Miley Cyrus)

Wolf - Rob "Millsy" Mills

Channel 10 recently announced that The Masked Singer would return for a second season next year with the same host and judges.