Star watch: One of Australia's most recognisable people coming to Rocky races

Fashions on the Field finalists at the Caulfield Cup race day at Callaghan Park.

SENATOR Pauline Hanson will be among the droves of ladies and gentleman at the prestigious Rockhampton Girls Grammar School race day tomorrow.

Being one of Australia's most recognisable faces, she will surely draw some attention away from the Callaghan Park track.

Pauline Hanson in Rockhampton Chris Ison ROK190715crally5

She will join the hundreds of parents, past students, associates and teachers to take in the six-card race meet with 63 starters.

Current students too, will enjoy hospitality roles in the marquees, possibly hosting Ms Hanson.

Details - Entry to Callaghan Park

Cash required for entry. ATM near office after Entry

$5 - General admission 18yo+

$2 - Concession - pensioner or seniors card

$5 - Racebook price

XXXX Gold Bar - Ground Floor

NO ENTRY FEE

Draught and can beverages, Sky Racing 1 and 2, tote and bookmaker, close to food outlet, easy access to horse stalls, race replay television and ideal networking bar for industry participants and punters.