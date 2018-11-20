Murder trial star witness gave police 'false' statement

THE star witness in a Supreme Court murder trial has claimed she gave a "false" statement to police after her boyfriend was shot dead on her doorstep in Millmerran in 2016.

Rachel Binns took the stand for four hours yesterday, breaking down in tears recalling the "unreal" scene and telling the court she was instructed to skew her version of events by the accused's partner.

Ms Binns referred to that statement as "the false statement" during her testimony.

Kevin Patrick Hanley, 71, is charged with Matthew Morcus' murder and faces life in jail if a jury of seven women and five men finds him guilty.

Kevin Hanley leaves court on day one of his murder trial: Accused in 2016 Millmerran shooting fronts court at the start of his trial.

"I just saw my boyfriend get shot, I was freaking out and (Hanley's partner) told me to over-exaggerate it," Ms Binns said.

"She ... told me to make out like it was self defence, over-exaggerate and make (Matthew Morcus) look bad.

"Kevin (Hanley) was looking at me so I said it was accidental, I just saw what had happened and I didn't want it to happen to me,"

Hanley's partner, Kay Bruin, took to the stand yesterday to tell defence barrister Michael Copley she and accused Hanley drove to the Cypress Gardens address after receiving a text that Ms Binns and Mr Morcus were fighting.

Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016 Toowoomba Chronicle

What she didn't see, she told the court, was the gun until it was too late.

"I could see (Hanley's) silhouette and that's when I realised it was a gun because I could see the silhouette of the butt," Ms Bruin said.

"I knew when I saw him, by the colour of his face, that I had made a wrong call."

The deceased's girlfriend Ms Binns also recalled the moment she saw Hanley "pull the trigger" under moonlight.

Scenes of crime officers examine a car in relation to the death of Matthew Morcus. 7 Local News Toowoomba

"Matthew held his chest and said 'what have you done'," she said.

"I stood back and I didn't know what had happened; it thought it was really cruel joke because it was a bit unreal."

The court also heard from a child witness, 13, who said she "heard a loud bang and then Matthew moaning in pain".

"(Matthew) said he was going kill Kev and that he never wanted to see him again," she said.

Justice Martin Burns allowed the evidence to be played with The Chronicle present as he believed it was in the interests of justice for it to be heard.