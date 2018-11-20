Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rachel Binns leaves the courthouse after giving evidence in Kevin Hanley's murder trial.
Rachel Binns leaves the courthouse after giving evidence in Kevin Hanley's murder trial. Anton Rose
Crime

Murder trial star witness gave police 'false' statement

Anton Rose
by
22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE star witness in a Supreme Court murder trial has claimed she gave a "false" statement to police after her boyfriend was shot dead on her doorstep in Millmerran in 2016.

Rachel Binns took the stand for four hours yesterday, breaking down in tears recalling the "unreal" scene and telling the court she was instructed to skew her version of events by the accused's partner.

Ms Binns referred to that statement as "the false statement" during her testimony.

Kevin Patrick Hanley, 71, is charged with Matthew Morcus' murder and faces life in jail if a jury of seven women and five men finds him guilty.

"I just saw my boyfriend get shot, I was freaking out and (Hanley's partner) told me to over-exaggerate it," Ms Binns said.

"She ... told me to make out like it was self defence, over-exaggerate and make (Matthew Morcus) look bad.

"Kevin (Hanley) was looking at me so I said it was accidental, I just saw what had happened and I didn't want it to happen to me,"

Hanley's partner, Kay Bruin, took to the stand yesterday to tell defence barrister Michael Copley she and accused Hanley drove to the Cypress Gardens address after receiving a text that Ms Binns and Mr Morcus were fighting.

Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016
Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016 Toowoomba Chronicle

What she didn't see, she told the court, was the gun until it was too late.

"I could see (Hanley's) silhouette and that's when I realised it was a gun because I could see the silhouette of the butt," Ms Bruin said.

"I knew when I saw him, by the colour of his face, that I had made a wrong call."

The deceased's girlfriend Ms Binns also recalled the moment she saw Hanley "pull the trigger" under moonlight.

Scenes of crime officers examine a car in relation to the death of Matthew Morcus.
Scenes of crime officers examine a car in relation to the death of Matthew Morcus. 7 Local News Toowoomba

"Matthew held his chest and said 'what have you done'," she said.

"I stood back and I didn't know what had happened; it thought it was really cruel joke because it was a bit unreal."

The court also heard from a child witness, 13, who said she "heard a loud bang and then Matthew moaning in pain".

"(Matthew) said he was going kill Kev and that he never wanted to see him again," she said.

Justice Martin Burns allowed the evidence to be played with The Chronicle present as he believed it was in the interests of justice for it to be heard.

Anton Rose
kevin patrick hanley matthew morcus millmerran murder news supreme court toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Murphy rejects claims of wrong-doing by JMK directors

    premium_icon Murphy rejects claims of wrong-doing by JMK directors

    Business He welcomed any public examination or police investigation and responded to fresh allegations.

    • 22nd Nov 2018 5:45 AM
    Year 12 graduate misses out on Schoolies due to prank

    premium_icon Year 12 graduate misses out on Schoolies due to prank

    Crime He rode a motorbike across a school oval before crashing

    • 22nd Nov 2018 4:30 AM
    New Australian raises funds for CQ drought affected families

    premium_icon New Australian raises funds for CQ drought affected families

    Life He wants to learn more English and make more music

    Fresh allegations surface for creditors in JM Kelly saga

    premium_icon Fresh allegations surface for creditors in JM Kelly saga

    News Administrator looks at forming task force to investigate issues.

    Local Partners