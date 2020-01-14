Stars align as Tigers back with a bang

Jack Riewoldt in action during a Richmond Tigers training session at Punt Road Oval in Melbourne, Monday, January 13, 2020. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

Jack Riewoldt in action during a Richmond Tigers training session at Punt Road Oval in Melbourne, Monday, January 13, 2020. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

RICHMOND'S galaxy of stars were all on the track on Monday as the reigning premiers punched on for their first session of 2020.

There was no sign of any premiership hangover as the Tigers' big names, such as Dustin Martin, skipper Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and forward Tom Lynch all fronted up for the official start of their 2020 flag defence campaign.

All their stars appeared to be in good condition following their Christmas break.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Lynch's first pre-season at the club 12 months ago was wrecked by his knee, but the big man is in full training this summer as he pushes towards the start of his second season at Punt Rd.

He said before Christmas he expected his combination with fellow spearhead Riewoldt to grow stronger this year.

Forward Jack Higgins, who underwent two rounds of brain surgery last July and September, was also on the track and trained well amid the hazy conditions.

Ruckman Toby Nankervis was restricted to running laps.

Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin looked in good nick. Picture: Sarah Matray

Coach Damien Hardwick was absent from the session but he will return to the club today.

The Tigers' first game of the year will be against Collingwood in Wangaratta on Sunday March 1 as part of the Marsh Community Series.

Jack Higgins is on the comeback trail. Picture: Sarah Matray

Can Dusty go to another level in 2020? Picture: Sarah Matray

One-game wonder Marlion Pickett is certain to build on his games tally. Picture: Sarah Matray

Liam Baker gets a handball away. Picture: Sarah Matray

Sydney Stack has Tigers fans excited. Pic: AAP

The premiers are trying to stay at the top of the tree. Picture: Sarah Matray

Mabior Chol is looking for greater opportunity. Pic: AAP