Star’s bizarre act outside own rape trial

That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged over rape of three women

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges.

The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.

Masterson, who is accused of raping three women, even cracked a joke in the text next to the image.

Danny Masterson posted this selfie with wife Bijou Phillips.

"Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today. #uberwife#bijouphillips," he captioned the selfie. He also geotagged "Court House."

The preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court was scheduled to determine if there was enough probable cause to order a trial against the actor.

Despite Masterson's jokey mood outside the courtroom, things got serious once the proceedings began.

One of his accusers took the stand and tearfully claimed that one night, 18 years ago, she woke up to find Masterson raping her.

"When I came to, he was on top of me," said the woman, who was only identified as Jen B. "The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off."

A self-described second-generation Scientologist, the woman testified that she and Masterson, 45, were part of the same social circle who were linked to the Church of Scientology in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

She claimed he gave her a vodka cocktail at her request, and she found herself "blurry," weak and queasy 20 minutes later.

She also said she recalled that she tried to get Masterson off her by pulling his hair, then put a pillow in his face, but he pushed it back on her. She also said he grabbed a gun from his nightstand drawer to threaten her.

Masterson (top row, centre) shot to fame in That 70s Show.

During cross-examination, Masterson's attorney, Thomas Mesereau, challenged her on inconsistencies between her 2004 police report and one that she filled out for the Church of Scientology the year prior as they tried to mediate the situation.

She acknowledged that there were differences in her accounts but insisted they were truthful in each report.

Masterson, who had pleaded not guilty, has denied the charges, and his attorney said at a previous hearing that he "is absolutely not guilty and we're going to prove it."

The hearing is expected to continue this week.

