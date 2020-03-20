Star’s bizarre coronavirus conspiracy

Actress Evangeline Lilly is taking a stand against self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ant-Man And The Wasp star, 40, posted a photo of her "morning tea" on Instagram and said it was "business as usual" as she dropped her children off at their activities.

"Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual," she captioned the photo, which immediately prompted questions from fans about why her kids were still going to gymnastics camp.

Responding to her fans' concerns and judgmental comments, Lilly revealed that she's living with her father, who has stage 4 leukaemia.

"I am also immune-compromised at the moment," she wrote. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

The former Lost star said she considers COVID-19 simply a "respiratory flu" and believes the government is taking too much control.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," she responded in another comment. "It's unnerving … Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious - keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power."

Evangeline Lilly. Picture: Getty

In another comment, Lilly implied there could be a conspiracy behind coronavirus given its close timing to the presidential election.

"There's 'something' every election year," Lilly wrote.

The actress' anti-isolation attitude comes after she revealed she felt "alone and unseen" for the past year.

"Publicly, I hid and made light of my deepest traumas and laughed in the face of my most profound pain," the actress shared on social media. "Until, last year, I broke. Suddenly I was forced to face my weakness and my limitations, my trauma and fears."

It's unclear if she was referring to her father's cancer diagnosis.

