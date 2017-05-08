27°
Rocky icon's heart attack a terrifying replay of dad's death

Matty Holdsworth
| 8th May 2017 5:30 PM Updated: 7:42 PM
Jeremy Marou recovering well at the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.
Jeremy Marou recovering well at the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane. Contributed

SIXTEEN years ago, Jeremy Marou watched helplessly as his father Segar flat-lined in the back of an ambulance.

Following a game of touch football the physically fit 52-year-old had a heart attack on field.

On Wednesday night a terrifying ordeal saw the life flash through the eyes of the folk singer who very nearly paid the ultimate price himself.

Jeremy who is 34 and his own son Dallyn were playing Oztag when Jeremy knew something was wrong. When he slumped to the field he knew it was serious.

He too was suffering a heart attack.

He admitted himself to Rockhampton Hospital, was rushed to Brisbane in a state of panic and went into surgery immediately.

"It didn't actually feel like a heart attack. My chest was tight and heavy and I felt weak and light headed," Jeremy said.

"I was actually on my way home when I decided to go to the hospital.

 

Dallyn and Jeremy Marou.
Dallyn and Jeremy Marou. Contributed

"Lucky I did as they told me I had had a heart attack. One on the field and another at the hospital.

"Five years ago it would have been open heart surgery but it only took a little cut in my wrist and 45 minutes later I was done.

"It's quite incredible really.

"My coronary artery was 99% blocked though, so I was very lucky."

READ: Busby Marou's new track which honours the ANZACS.

Jeremy's memories are equally dark and vivid from that day on the fields - leaving behind his family a now terrifying reality.

"That is the scariest part, we had the exact same thing and he died right there," he said of his nightmare case of de ja vu.

"And I was playing with my son and the same thing nearly happened to me. I am very lucky.

"I saw my dad sit down and on Wednesday, Dallyn asked me 'what's wrong Dad, you too unfit?' and that is exactly what I said to mine. Literally 20 minutes later he was in the back of the ambulance flat lining."

 

Segar and Jeremy Marou.
Segar and Jeremy Marou. Contributed

Already a wonderful advocate for Aboriginal issues, Jeremy plans to further his involvement to help encourage men to go get checked up. He says the torrid night has been the wake-up call he needed and the same he wished his father received.

"Any child who loses their dad at a young age does it tough," he said.

"He was fit and ran around with us every week. But like me he didn't like going to doctors, or needles, but if he had got a simple procedure he would still be here today.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people don't like going to doctors and we have to change that.

"Our life expectancy is significantly shorter and we have to stay fit and healthy.

"My experience has shown me doctors are not scary and we have to help raise awareness."

READ: The boys celebrate their number 1 ARIA spot.

With another three weeks before the band kicks off their national tour, time is on Jeremy's side to make a full recovery.

The duo will employ a chef and personal trainer for their upcoming tour in a bid to keep fit and he will continue to play Oztag when he returns to Rockhampton.

 

Jeremy Marou recovering in hospital after a heart attack.
Jeremy Marou recovering in hospital after a heart attack. Contributed

Jeremy could not speak highly enough of the staff at both hospitals and the crew at the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

"I actually do feel better than ever, I am very lucky," he said.

"It is incredible the level of services the nurses and doctors have provided me.

"I fly a lot and I was stressing on the plane down but the RFDS crew were just amazing."

Busby Marou are planning a special show to honour both services.

READ: The lads talk about the behind the scenes of their new album.

Topics:  busby marou central queensland jeremy marou rockhampton

