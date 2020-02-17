TV star’s haunting last post before suicide

Caroline shared an Instagram post with her dog Ruby. Picture: Instagram

Caroline Flack shared a haunting last Instagram post showing her kissing beloved dog Ruby just hours before her death.

The 40-year-old shared a montage of pictures with the pet bulldog on Thursday evening captioned with a love heart.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her new flat in East London just hours later.

Caroline hadn't posted since Christmas Eve after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She strongly denied the charge.

The presenter took to Instagram to tell fans the scrutiny she was under "is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own".

She wrote: "Been advised not to go on social media ... but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year.....

"This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own...

"I'm a human being at the end of the day and I'm not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with ....

"I'm taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I've got myself into to.I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone."

SHOW IN TURMOIL

Caroline Flack's death is being kept from the contestants on the current season of the UK's hit reality show Love Island, as TV bosses cancel tonight's show.

Former Love Island presenter Flack, 40, was found dead in her flat after taking her own life.

Executives have been in crisis talks about the long-term future of the series and decided to cancel tonight's show, The Sun reports.

This current series, the first not to be hosted by Flack, started on January 12 and is due to finish on February 23. As on the Australian version, contestants live inside a luxury villa, cut off from the outside world.

Flack’s death has sent shockwaves around the industry. Picture: AP

Flack was awaiting trial on an assault charge. Picture: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

A spokesperson for ITV, the network that airs the hit show, said in a statement: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

"After careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family.

Cut off from the outside world, the current crop of Love Island stars have not been told of Flack’s passing.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

It comes after yesterday's episode was also cancelled.

Flack's devastated family announced the sad news of yesterday evening, saying in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline became the face of Love Island in June 2015, with the reality series initially running between 2005 and 2006 with celebrity contestants.

The popular dating show enjoyed huge success over the years, with viewers at home falling in love with the program.

In 2018, it even won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual, with stunned Caroline accepting the accolade.

Flack and partner Lewis Blurton. PICTURE: Wayne Buckland / Matrix

Flack was due in court next month on charges of assaulting Lewis Burton.

Model Burton, 27, denied the prosecution - with defiant Flack determined to prove her innocence after denying assault by beating.

Those close to Flack are said to be furious that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had continued to prosecute Flack despite Burton making clear he did not want them to and there being no serious injury.

They are angry that the CPS had refused to listen to warnings that Flack was vulnerable.

Burton yesterday paid tribute to his late girlfriend on social media, writing: "I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.